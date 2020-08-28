The best word to describe the Pirates’ offense last season is “methodical.”
Brunswick High was an effective offensive team — averaging 25 points a game while gaining 5.7 yards per play — but there were also several drives in which the unit picked up three or four first downs before stalling outside of scoring range.
But if Thursday’s intrasquad scrimmage is any indication, the Pirates offense figures to be much more explosive this coming season.
Although Tyrease Jones was a part-time player a year ago, totaling 254 yards and a score on 19 receptions, he showcased the type of electric plays he is capable of on a 50-yard, catch-and-run touchdown against Effingham County.
Already a dynamic scorer on the Pirates’ basketball team, Jones will likely see his talents put to use more often on the gridiron this fall following his performance in Brunswick’s scrimmage.
Albeit against the junior varsity coverage team, Jones took the opening kickoff to the house for six, and on the next possession he also proved too fast for varsity players when he snagged a pass, broke a few tackles, and jetted towards the end zone.
Jones finished the jamboree with four touchdowns, the shortest of which went for over 45 yards.
“He’s a very explosive player,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “What happens is, when the running game gets going like that, you’ve got to bring a safety down in the box, but it leaves them one-on-one. When our receivers are one-on-one they have an opportunity to make plays, and he’s a playmaker.”
Brunswick will see its fair share of one-on-one coverage on the outside this season as opponents focus resources on slowing its ground game lest backs Chuckobe Hill and Khamori Simmons run wild, and the Pirates should be better equipped to make defenses pay for doing so.
In addition to Jones’ performance, Brunswick got big plays from receiver/defensive back Amarion Whitfield, who took a jet sweep the distance from midfield and turned a speed out into a 90-yard touchdown Thursday. Jahmari McFadden also produced a couple of explosive scoring plays.
Senior quarterback KJ Lee was the one delivering the ball on most of the Pirates’ big plays as he prepares for his first season as the unquestioned starter, taking the reigns from Anthony Mountain.
Lee obviously learned leadership skills from his time behind Mountain — taking an active role in working with reserves Jeffery Waye and Gerald Quick on the sideline between plays. However, Lee’s on-field dynamic differs from Mountain in his mobility at the position.
Brunswick ran Lee on a handful of bootlegs, once for a touchdown, giving the Pirates another method of attacking defenses.
“He’s just a different style quarterback than Anthony was,” Pender said. “He brings his style, and he does a good job with it. He’s a good energy guy, and he’s a good hustler.”
Though the offense put on a solid showing, the BHS defense certainly made things tough during the “defensive emphasis” portions of the scrimmage.
In two of the four 15-minute varsity sessions, the Pirates played their starting offense against “the best of the rest” on a defense attempting to simulate what Brunswick will see from Pierce County on Sept. 4. During the other two sessions, the starting defense played against looks it could potentially see in the opener.
After allowing the long plays to Jones in the first session, the Brunswick defense clamped down in the ensuing two periods.
“When it looked like they settled in, it’s because they had all their starters in that were healthy,” Pender said.
Overall, the Pirates left their scrimmage satisfied with their progress a week before it takes the field against a different team for the first time since Nov. 22.
Brunswick cultivated a brief sense of normalcy, inviting fans to attend for the price of a donation to the football program, and welcoming the band to end their practice with a short performance on the track.
“I thought it was a pretty good atmosphere,” Pender said. “I was just looking, and I thought we had a good little turnout, and we did get some good donations.
“We really appreciate the people that brought those donations for us. We really needed the laundry detergent. We really needed the water and the snacks. People came out and really supported that. We appreciate that very much.”