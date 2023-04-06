Brunswick High freshman sensation Grant Moore took the mound for the Pirates and threw a complete shutout as the Pirates beat Effingham County 2-0.
Keeping control of the game with the Rebels only picking up three hits, Brunswick’s offense took advantage of the cold stretch from Effingham County.
In the bottom of the second, the Pirates scored the first run of the game on a two-out single by Roland Chance that brought in Riley Morgan — who opened the inning with a double.
Replicating the same thing in the third, a leadoff double by Brett Hickson saw the Pirates score the second and final run of the game on an RBI ground out by Ryan Thomas.
The two runs would be enough for Brunswick as Moore and Co. allowed two base runners on from the fourth inning.
Staying strong in the field, Moore ended the night with a five-pitch seventh to give the Pirates their 14th win of the season.
Brunswick High will look to complete the series sweep with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. in Springfield.