Brunswick High freshman sensation Grant Moore took the mound for the Pirates and threw a complete shutout as the Pirates beat Effingham County 2-0.

Keeping control of the game with the Rebels only picking up three hits, Brunswick’s offense took advantage of the cold stretch from Effingham County.

