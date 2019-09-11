Brunswick High takes on the McIntosh County Academy Friday night after the game was rescheduled due to Hurricane Dorian.
This week is also homecoming for Brunswick, and so there will be plenty of distractions. There are different festivities each day, and then a parade. Not to mention the homecoming court and all of those kinds of distractions.
However, the team cannot let those distractions affect them because they have a job to do.
“Their job for homecoming is to win the homecoming game, period. That’s their job,” coach Sean Pender said. “Think about how bad the homecoming is if you don’t do your job and win the game. So all the other distractions are just that, distractions, and you cannot let them affect you.”
Instead of just a week of preparations, the Pirates have had two weeks to get ready for the homecoming showdown.
“We are ready to play. We’ve got to play,” Pender said. “Because you get to over-preparing and overdoing it. Really, I wish we could have played this game today. We’ve got the preparations in, and we’re good to go. We’ve got one more practice tomorrow I’m excited about playing them.”
The Pirates take on a 0-1 McIntosh County Academy team that’s working through a rebuilding period. In fact, this game on Friday will be the Buccaneers only second game this fall.
“The one thing about McIntosh, they’re rebuilding the program,” Pender said. “They got a new head coach and a new identity. You’re going to see them flying around. They’re going to be aggressive.”
The Buccaneers fell to Pierce County 49-7 in week one of the season and then had a bye week. So while the Pirates have had a lot of time to prepare, McIntosh has had a week longer to get ready.
McIntosh County Academy is only a few miles up the road, so this game has somewhat formed a rivalry of its own because players on both squads grew up together. Some are even family.
“These boys grew up together and a lot of these boys are family. It’s going to be a fun and interesting type of rivalry that we’re going to have,” Pender said. “I know we’re the bigger school, but they’re not scared of Brunswick.”
Brunswick will be the healthiest it’s been all season as it’s returning several guys back from injury. The offensive line will be back intact with the return of Kanaya Charlton, who will be wearing a club on his hand.
There will still be some defensive guys out due to injury, but Pender said the team’s healthy for the most part.
“We’re a lot healthier now than we’ve been all year,” Pender said. “I think we’re playing better now than we have all year as we’re starting to come together. Now we have to put it together on a Friday night.”
These two teams face off in Glynn County Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. as both squads look to win their first game of the season.