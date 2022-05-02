Another native son of Brunswick took a step towards realizing his NFL dreams this past weekend.
Former Glynn Academy standout Quandre Mosely announced on his Instagram story that he agreed to a free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.
An all-region honorable mention at receiver his senior season at Glynn Academy, Mosely signed with Eastern Arizona Community College, where he quickly established himself as a Division I caliber player.
As a sophomore at Eastern Arizona, Mosely tallied 32 tackles, three tackles for a loss, six interceptions and a fumble recovery while also hauling in four passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
In two seasons at the junior college level, Mosely notched 11 interceptions that were returned for a combined 302 yards and four touchdowns before choosing Kentucky over Oregon and Utah as the second-ranked JUCO safety in the country.
After joining Kentucky in 2019, Mosely appeared in 36 total games, recording 69 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, while bouncing between safety and cornerback.
Although he went undrafted, at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Mosely has intriguing size for an NFL prospect. He flashed elite athleticism at Kentucky’s pro day, running a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash and posting a vertical jump of 36 inches.
If Mosely can carve out a roster spot during rookie mini camp, he could become the fifth Brunswick native active in the NFL, including the fourth defensive back, joining Philadelphia Eagles corner Darius Slay, Seattle Seahawks corner Justin Coleman, Detroit Lions safety Tracey Walker and Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas.