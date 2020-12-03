To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.
Brunswick High wants to establish itself as a contender in Class 6A; it will get the opportunity to do just that against No. 1 Lee County at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Leesburg.
The Pirates (8-3, 5-1 Region 2) are in the midst of their best season since 2010, when the program went 8-4 with a win in the City Championship and the first round of the playoffs under then-head coach Victor Floyd. Ten years later, Brunswick has checked off all three boxes: eight wins, beating Glynn, victory in the postseason opener.
But BHS is looking for more, and it will line up against a perfect example of the type of powerhouse Sean Pender is trying to build in the second round.
Lee County (9-1, 3-0 Region 1) has seemingly become a dynasty overnight, winning back-to-back state titles in 2017-18 before finally being downed by Dacula in the quarterfinals last season. Over the past four seasons, the Trojans are 49-4, including 35-1 at Trojan Stadium.
If nothing else, Brunswick’s matchup with Lee will act as a barometer for a program looking to return to the championship stage.
“We’re going to Lee County, on their field, and if we’re able to pull this out, we know we’ve arrived, we are that type of team,” Pender said. “If we can beat Lee County on their field, we know we can win the state championship. This is an awesome measuring stick however the game goes.
“If we lose the game, we’ll see where we need to be — how close are we to getting to that goal. I’m not looking at it as how far we make it in the playoffs, I’m looking at who we’re going up against.”
Although Lee is one of the modern powerhouses in the classification, it’s a relatively new development.
Hired in 2009, head coach Dean Fabrizio was just 13-18 over his first three seasons leading the Trojans, including 4-6 his third season. Lee won 10 games two years later, but it still wouldn’t escape the second round until winning a state championship in Fabrizio’s ninth season as head coach.
Now, the Trojans are rolling with a team loaded with talent on both sides of the ball ranking in the top 10 of Class 6A in both points scored (37.2) and points allowed (11.1) per game.
“They’re good all the way through,” Pender said. “Lee’s defense is very, very disruptive. They blitz a lot, get after you, they’re extremely aggressive, but their offensive is very, very powerful also.”
Lee gets after it defensively with four-star junior outside linebacker Jaron Willis and three-star junior linebacker Baron Hopson wreaking havoc as blitzers and run defenders. The Trojans’ corners will likely play physically against the Pirates’ pass catchers and challenge them at the line of scrimmage to give their ferocious pass rush time to get home.
On offense, Lee is powered by a couple of senior SEC commits who played for Pender in the GACA North/South All-Star game this past season in quarterback Chauncey Magwood and running back Caleb McDowell.
Surrounded by a big offensive line featuring three-star junior offensive tackle Qae’shon Sapp and with three-star junior tight end Tyrus Washington as one of the threats outside, Magwood and McDowell can carve up an opposing defense, as evidenced by a 41-point second quarter explosion last week that saw McDowell score five touchdowns in the first half.
“They have a strong running game, and they have good receivers, and their quarterback is a dual threat — he can hurt you with his arm, and he’ll definitely hurt you with his legs,” Pender said.
Clearly, Brunswick has its work cut out for itself if its to pull out an upset against High School Football America’s 76th-ranked team in the country — the Maxwell Ratings have Lee as a 32-point favorite.
The Pirates are still looking forward to the challenge.
“We’re going up against Lee County, well now you know you’re going up against a powerhouse,” Pender said. “Once you go up against a Lee County, a Buford, a Rome, Carrollton, teams who have been there, that’s how you measure yourself.”