After a 15-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to start the game, Brunswick couldn’t get anything to go its way. The Pirates fell flat and lost to Richmond Hill 48-13 Friday night, moving to 3-4 on the season and 0-1 in the region.
Brunswick opened up the game with a purpose using half of the first quarter on one drive. Senior quarterback Anthony Mountain finished it off with a two-yard run to make it 7-0, and it was the last time the Pirates led the game.
The Pirates defense made a stand following the long drive with three straight tackles for loss and a sack.
Richmond Hill found a way to stop Chuckobe Hill and Ree Simmons, forcing Brunswick to go three and out.
Brunswick attempted a fake punt but was unsuccessful, and the Wildcats began their first drive on the Pirates’ 41 yard-line. Richmond Hill opened up with a double-reverse and had the quarterback open downfield and give them a first and goal.
The Wildcats scored and tied it at 7-7 with 1:02 in the first quarter.
Then it got ugly and fast.
At one point during the second quarter, Brunswick thought it had picked off Richmond Hill in the end zone, but a roughing the passer penalty gave the Wildcats first and goal, and they scored on the next play.
It didn’t take them long to score again as Mountain threw a pick-six to make it 21-7. Richmond Hit put its foot on the throttle after that opening drive and never let off. The Wildcats scored on their next drive with an 88-yard touchdown run after Brunswick turned it over on downs.
That pick-six was a major blow to the offense and took all the momentum Brunswick had left.
Brunswick gave up 28 unanswered points in the second quarter, making it 35-7 at the half.
Mountain went back in for the Pirates, but after his second interception of the game, KJ Lee came in to see if the Pirates could find some spark on the offense.
Richmond Hill came prepared, and the Pirates had a hard time getting anything going.
Brunswick finally got on the board again with 11:51 left in the game as Xavier Bean caught a touchdown pass, but the Pirates missed the extra point to make it 41-13.
Instead of running the ball, Richmond Hill hit the throttle harder and threw another touchdown pass, putting the final nail in the coffin making it 48-13.
Dedrick Wilkerson caught a late interception, but it was too late for the Pirates. Between penalties and no momentum, Brunswick couldn’t dig itself out of the hole.
“We had a lot of mistakes tonight, and they capitalized on them,” Brunswick coach Sean Pender said. “We got behind and tried to throw the ball, but were not successful. It was a snowball effect. Penalties hurt us tonight. We would have a big gain or stop them, and then a penalty would either extend their drive or end ours. It happened like that all night.
“They whipped us upfront and beat us there all night. We didn’t play or coach well. It wasn’t our game, and we got outplayed.”
Up next for Brunswick will be Effingham County next Friday night at Glynn County Stadium as the Pirates will look to get back on track and get its first region win of the season.