Both a Brunswick and Kingsland native were among the three South Georgia State College basketball players recently honored by the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association.
Skyler Baggs and Keyshaun Street were each named to the GCAA All-Region second team, as was teammate Chris Botchway.
Baggs, a Brunswick High alumnus, was also named to the All-Defensive Team in a season in which he averaged 14.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game for the Hawks. The 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman led the GCAA in numerous rebounding categories including: offensive rebounds (143), defensive rebounds (194), total rebounds (337), and average rebounds.
With 32 blocked shots, Baggs is also among the top five shot blockers in the league to go along with 20 double-doubles in 30 games this season.
Street attended high school at Camden County, and his 17.3 points per game average as a sophomore at South Georgia State College placed him fourth in the GCAA and his 449 total points rank sixth. Shooting 78 percent from the free throw line, the 5-10 Street was fifth in the league in free throw percentage and seventh in 3-point shooting percentage at 41 percent.
Botchway is a 6-1 sophomore from Dacula, who averaged 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.
South Georgia State College entered the GCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as the seventh seed and traveled to Macon on Tuesday to play the second-seeded Central Georgia Tech Titans in the first round.
The Hawks drew to within two points on Baggs’ dunk with 36 seconds remaining, but they ultimately fell 74-68 to the Titans in their final game of the season.