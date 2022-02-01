The Brunswick High boys crushed South Effingham 74-37 on Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden, capping off the team’s regular-season home slate with their most lopsided win of the year.
A dominant first quarter set the tone for the Pirates (13-8, 5-5 Region 2-6A), who outscored the Mustangs (3-19, 0-10) by 26-5 in the opening period — a seismic shift from the start BHS had gotten off to in its past three region contests.
“Our main concern tonight was getting off to a fast start,” said Pirates boys head coach Chris Turner. “We were able to put a lot of pressure on them, we were able to turn them over. We didn’t play perfect, but we played hard. That’s what we needed. We needed this win tonight, and I was glad to see that every kid got to get in and play a little bit.”
Brunswick trailed Glynn Academy 16-3 before rallying for a win in the City Championship game, and it found its self in 13-0 and 16-1 holes against Effingham County and Bradwell Institute, respectively, in a pair of region losses.
But the duo of Riyon Rankin and Saje Alston ensured the Pirates would not get off to another slow start, combining for 21 points in the period.
Rankin scored 13 of the team’s first 18 points, knocking down a trio of triples. Alston scored four of the last six in the first quarter before tacking on five straight to open the second and push the Pirates’ advantage to 26 points.
With some of Brunswick’s reserves cycled onto the court, Sh’broznyn Baggs came up with a steal and finished a saucy reverse layup to push the lead to 39-9 at halftime.
The starters returned to the floor to start the third as the Pirates recorded another 11-0 run, opening up their largest lead of the game at 41 points on Alston’s hook shot over two defenders.
The score was 57-18 Brunswick with 1:07 to play in the third quarter when both teams emptied their benches to play out the string.
“It’s always good to get young kids experience at this level,” Turner said. “Any time we can get them in, it makes me happy. To see the kids happy, I like that. It hadn’t been that way here for a few weeks.
“We’ve been working hard in practice, and hopefully we can keep getting better, keep a good attitude, and continue to play with effort.”
Alston finished with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds, Camarion Johnson scored 15 points, and Rankin chipped in 13. Elijah Wellman scored seven points in the fourth quarter for the Pirates, eliciting standing ovations from his teammates on the bench.
“The last few games, we’d been at the bottom, so it was good to see the kids smile again and have fun out there,” Turner said. “That’s what basketball is all about. When you play hard, good things happen. We are focusing on two things: attitude and effort. Two things that we can control.
“I have to give the kids credit, they played hard. They played together tonight, and we got a good win that we much well needed.”
Brunswick girls 48
South Effingham 30
South Effingham made the Brunswick High girls work for a 48-30 victory Tuesday in the Pirates’ final home game of the regular season.
Brunswick (20-1, 9-1) is seated atop the Region 2-6A standings while South Effingham (9-12, 3-7) appears destined to travel to a region play-in game, and the Pirates won the previous matchup by 35 points in Guyton, but the scrappy Mustangs wouldn’t go down without a fight in the rematch.
Despite opening up a 15-4 lead in the first quarter, turnovers and general lethargy plagued Brunswick much of the game, allowing South Effingham to hang around throughout the contest.
“For us, we just turned the ball — that’s just kind of been the story of our lives,” said Pirates girls head coach Maria Mangram. “At halftime, we had 15 turnovers. There are some games where we only have 15, or we have 20.
“I’m trying to get them to understand that going forward, it’s going to be harder. It’s not going to get any easier. We’ve already had the easy part of our season, and now we’re going to have to put it all together to continue to be successful.”
The Mustangs closed the first on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to five points at the end of the quarter, but the Pirates answered with a 5-0 spurt of their own to carry a 10-point advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The rest of the contest played out in much of the same way — South Effingham would put together a few scoring plays to whittle into the Brunswick lead before the Pirates would respond by pushing the margin a bit further.
Sharkardia Cowart scored six straight points for BHS to close the third quarter and push the Pirates’ advantage to 37-24 headed into the final frame. A few minutes into the fourth, Cowart stole an inbounds pass in the backcourt and finished a layup that extended the lead to 16 with just 6:34 remaining.
Cowart scored nine of her 11 points in the second half to help Brunswick through the up-and-down evening, and Shané Jackson had a game-high 13 points in the win.
The Pirates have now been in games closer than they would like in three of the past four contests after rolling through much of its schedule to that point.
With the No. 1 seed in the region tournament still up for grabs as Brunswick wraps up the regular season with three straight road games, the team is going to have to dig deep if it wants to secure the rights to host.
“I’ll say here lately, we haven’t been able to put it all together. We know what to do, we know when to do it, but we are not able to put it together with five of them at one time for whatever reason,” Mangram said. “I’m not making excuses for them, I know it’s getting down to crunch time, but like I told them, you can’t just jump out and play Statesboro and then we don’t ever see that team again.
“You can’t show someone who you are, then never show them that particular team again. We’re going to continue to get better, we’re going to continue to work hard every day. As a coach, that’s all we can do. I’m trying to help them stay level headed, continue to stay humble, and continue to work hard.”