Brunswick High lit up the scoreboard for the third straight week, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Pirates in their first game outside Glynn County this season.
Hitting the road just five days following an emotional victory in the City Championship game, Brunswick (6-0, 2-0) added another Region 2-6A win to its ledger in a wild 56-39 contest against Grovetown (3-3, 0-2) on Wednesday at the War Zone.
The Pirates led 42-18 at halftime, but a handful of turnovers and miscues allowed the Warriors to close to within 49-33 of their new region rival with more than a quarter left to play.
Ultimately, Brunswick made the timely plays down the stretch to extend its regular-season winning streak to 18 games.
“Hats off to our guys for making the trip up here on short notice, two days of practice, just for coming out,” said BHS head coach Garrett Grady. “We had to keep playing through a lot of adversity. I think they did a great job, but we definitely got some things we have to address come Sunday.”
The Pirates entered the contest having scored 104 points over the previous two games, and a short week caused by Hurricane Ian did nothing to slow the offense.
Though quarterback J.R. Elkins tossed three interceptions in the contest, he also passed for 218 yards and five touchdowns, four going to Terry Mitchell as Brunswick built its large first-half lead.
Mitchell finished with five receptions for 143 yards, and Jayden Drayton hauled in a pair of passes that went for 60 yards and a score. Four Brunswick ball carriers combined to run for 208 yards as well, as the Pirates racked up 426 yards of total offense.
“Offensively, we were rolling,” Grady said. “Terry had four touchdowns in the first half. Our pass game was really coming along. Offensive line was playing well; we broke a few runs on them. It was just a good mix of everything we were executing.”
But for the offensive highs, the Pirates too often hurt themselves with four turnovers that provided life for the Warriors.
Tied for the second-lowest scoring defense in Class 6A at 9.4 points allowed per game entering the contest, Brunswick allowed Grovetown to nearly match the 47 total points it had allowed over the first five games.
“There were a lot of missed tackles and stuff we’ve got to clean up on special teams, just effort stuff that we’ve got to handle,” Grady said. “I don’t think our guys aren’t trying, but it was really a wakeup call for us. We’ve got to come ready to practice Monday.”
The Black Flag still made plays when it needed to though.
Linebacker J’Shawn Towns made a couple more big plays amid his breakout sophomore season, including his first career interception, which he returned 56 yards for a score just before half.
“J’Shawn Towns had a big interception, a pick-6,” Grady said. “He ran it about 50-60 yards or something. He was moving. He had a big hit on the quarterback tonight too that kind of put him out right before the half, and then forced the guy who came in to throw a pick-6. That was a really good effort on his part.”
Even as Grovetown made its final desperate push, clawing back to within 16 points in the third quarter, Brunswick’s defense was able to close out the contest.
Following an interception near the end zone that gave the Warriors the ball at the 1-yard line, the Black Flag stripped the Grovetown quarterback in the end zone, and linebacker Devin Smith corralled the loose ball for a touchdown for Brunswick’s final score of the night.
It wasn’t the prettiest victory in the Pirates’ current run, but it was one the team can learn from as it pursues its next goal: a region title.
“I take full responsibility for that one,” Grady said. “Even though we only had two days prep, you’ve got to be ready to go. Our guys have got to realize that at any opportunity that we have to play a game, because this might not be the last time this happens to us, you’ve got to be ready to go on any given night.”