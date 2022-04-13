The Brunswick Pirates met up against Camden County for the second time this season Tuesday when they traveled to St. Marys and picked up a 3-2 win.
Chamberlain Dent was on the mound for the Pirates (12-14, 5-10) and in five innings for his team, he struck out two batters, and allowed one hit and one run.
Camden County (6-11-1) scored the first run of the game in the bottom half of the first inning. Jamie Felix doubled on the first pitch he saw. After recording two outs, Felix scored on an error by Ryan Thomas in right field to put forth the first run on the board.
Brunswick tied the game in the top of the fourth when Dent opened the inning with a leadoff walk. With courtesy runner Eli Rosenbaum on the base paths for Dent, he moved over the second on a sacrifice bunt to give the Pirates their first runner in scoring position.
With a runner on second, Isaiah Brauda hit a 1-2 pitch to the outfield for an RBI double, tying the game at one.
In the bottom of the fifth, Dent faced a tough battle after hitting the first two batters. Brunswick’s defense stood out after, forcing a fielder’s choice to get the lead runner out at third. A first-pitch groundout put Wildcat runners on second and third before a popout to center fielder Riley Morgan ended the danger and Dent’s night.
With the game still tied 1-1 and heading into the seventh inning, the Pirates’ bats came to life. Roland Chance drew a walk to lead off the inning. Rosenbaum was back on the base paths as the courtesy runner, moving over to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Jordan Lodise.
As Rosenbaum stood on second, Jonathan Landers hit an 0-1 single to Felix in center field. Beating the throw to home, Landers picked up the game-leading RBI single as he stood on second base after the throw home.
Landers moved over to third base after a ground ball to stand 90 feet away from giving the team a two-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Landers would score on a wild pitch during Morgan’s at-bat, giving Brunswick a 3-1 lead. Morgan singled to right field before being stranded at first base after a Dent strikeout.
Taking the mound to start the sixth inning after Dent’s quality start, Morgan returned to close out the game for Brunswick.
Morgan struck out the first Wildcat batters before allowing Garrett Albright to reach base with two outs. Albright moved over to second base after an error and eventually third base when Talon Dagnault singled to the outfield.
Camden proceeded to load the bases when Felix drew a five-pitch walk to keep the Wildcats’ chances of tying and potentially winning the game alive.
On the first pitch with the bases loaded, a wild pitch scored Albright from third base and moved the tying run 90 feet away. Battling Adonis Coyle at the plate, Morgan got Coyle to line out to Landers out in left field to end the game.
Morgan picked up the win for the Pirates after his two innings of work.
Brunswick resumes their home and home series with Savannah Christian (19-5), when they travel to take on the Raiders tonight at 5:30 p.m.