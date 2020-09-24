Khamori Simmons rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns in the third quarter alone to help Brunswick High overcome a sloppy first half and handily defeat Northeast Macon 41-12 on Thursday at Thompson Stadium.
Penalties and miscues marred the first half of a rainy road game that saw the Pirates squander some early opportunities to put their stamp on the contest.
Brunswick’s first drive stalled on a turnover on downs inside Northeast territory after a false start, but it got the ball right back when a snap went over the head of Raiders’ quarterback Travois Solomon and defensive tackle Kashawn Thomas recovered just outside the red zone.
The Pirates appeared to quickly move down to the 4-yard line on a run by Simmons before a holding penalty wiped out the play. Following another false start and a sack, Brunswick was forced to punt.
Northeast failed to gain a yard on its ensuing possession, but once again, Brunswick failed to make them pay for it, missing a field goal to ensure a scoreless first quarter.
However, once the quarter changed, so did the Pirates’ offensive success.
Starting at its own 46-yard line, Brunswick drove 54 yards in nine plays, Simmons providing the series-capping touchdown from three yards out to put the Pirates on the board 7-0 with 8:41 in the second quarter.
Northeast responded when a broken play on fourth and 10 led to a first down. The Raiders took advantage of the successful conversion, making the Pirates pay for a blown coverage on a long touchdown pass, though a missed extra point kept them from tying the game.
Now finding its rhythm on offense, Brunswick put together another long touchdown drive, overcoming an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to go up 13-6 on Leon Charlton’s 3-yard scoring run with under a minute until halftime.
The Pirates weren’t done just yet though. After forcing a quick punt, Brunswick drove 56 yards on two passes, taking a 20-6 lead on KJ Lee’s 33-yard touchdown throw to Tyrease Jones.
The Raiders had one last punch; aided by a defensive pass interference, Northeast moved down the field and put it into the end zone on a 9-yard touchdown pass on 4th and goal to cut the Brunswick lead to eight early in the third quarter.
Simmons made sure the game was never any closer.
Two Simmons runs traveled 55 yards to get the Pirates into the red zone, and he finished the drive a few plays later on a 4-yard scoring run. When Brunswick got the ball back, Simmons broke off a 37-yard touchdown to put the game on ice, up 34-12 with just over two minutes in the third.
Charlton recorded his second touchdown run of the game in the fourth quarter, completing another big night from the Brunswick running game.
Additional coverage with quotes from Brunswick head coach Sean Pender will run in the Weekend issue of The News.