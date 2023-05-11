Fv339oYWcA4St9e

Brunswick High's Riyon Rankin poses for a photo with his family after breaking the high jump record at the GHSA state meet Thursday in Rome.

 Provided photo

Riyon Rankin one-upped himself Thursday at the GHSA Track and Field State Championships.

Not only did the defending Class 6A state high jump champion defend his crown: He broke the state record in the process.

