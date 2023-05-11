Riyon Rankin one-upped himself Thursday at the GHSA Track and Field State Championships.
Not only did the defending Class 6A state high jump champion defend his crown: He broke the state record in the process.
The Brunswick High senior cleared 7-3.75 at the state meet in Rome to break the record of 7-3.5 set by Cedar Shoals’ Dothel Edwards in 1983.
Rankin, also an all-region basketball player with the Pirates, finished third at state as a sophomore with a jump of 6-6 before becoming one of only three athletes in the state of Georgia to clear 7 feet early in his junior season and going on to win his first state title.
After bursting onto the scene in the world of track and field, Rankin signed with the University of Georgia in December. With his college choice out of the way, Rankin has been able to put together a senior campaign for the ages.
Rankin won the Region 2-6A championship in the high jump and the triple jump to help the Brunswick boys to the program’s first region title since 1990.
Two weeks later, Rankin has capped off his prep career with his most impressive performance yet — a record-breaking jump.
The GHSA Track and Field State Championships continues through Saturday.
