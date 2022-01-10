Brunswick High wrestling captured its second straight Region 2-6A crown this past weekend at the Area Duals in Richmond Hill.
Competing in arguably the toughest region in the GHSA featuring three of the top six teams in the classification, the Pirates notched back-to-back wins to earn the top seed and rights to host the State Duals preliminary quad meet Saturday.
Third-ranked Brunswick handedly defeated Glynn Academy 55-12 on one side of the bracket in the Area Duals while No. 6 South Effingham upset No. 4 Richmond Hill 27-26 on the other side to set up the finals.
With the region title on the line, Brunswick toppled South Effingham 33-25 to improve to 16-1 on the season.
In winning back-to-back region championships at Brunswick, head coach Tommy Bartolotta has now accomplished the feat at both Glynn County schools. Bartolotta also won consecutive region titles as the head coach at Glynn Academy in 2007-08.
Now, the Pirates will host the fourth seed out of Region 6-4A at 10 a.m. Saturday with a match against the winner of the matchup between Habersham Central and Allatoona to follow.
The top eight teams in Class 6A will converge on Brunswick for the state championships Jan. 22.