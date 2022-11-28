The Brunswick High wrestling team didn’t get much time off the mat over Thanksgiving break. Instead, the Pirates traveled to a pair of tournaments and walked away winners at both.

Ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, Brunswick backed up its ranking with team victories at the Westside Thanksgiving Classic in Augusta on Nov. 19, and the Briar Patch Invitational in Eatonton on Nov. 22.

