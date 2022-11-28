The Brunswick High wrestling team didn’t get much time off the mat over Thanksgiving break. Instead, the Pirates traveled to a pair of tournaments and walked away winners at both.
Ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, Brunswick backed up its ranking with team victories at the Westside Thanksgiving Classic in Augusta on Nov. 19, and the Briar Patch Invitational in Eatonton on Nov. 22.
Individually, seven Pirates — Clayton Hicks, Thomas Clay, Comari Cone, Blake Etheridge, Titus Washington, Sebastian Hutchinson and Anthony Lowe — finished first overall among their respective weight class at the Westside Thanksgiving Classic while Cooper Davis, Stunnar Hutchinson, Kobe Caine, River Creel and Donovan Zavola earned second-place finishes.
Brunswick also saw Bruce Davis and Jeremiah Woodard take third in Augusta, as did Olivia Billbie in the girls division. Tony Fuel, Julian James, Aric Smith and Oscar Camillo placed fourth.
A few days later at Putnam High School, Hicks, Etheridge, Sebastian Hutchinson and Lowe won their respective weight class again at the Briar Patch Invitational, as did Creel.
Cooper Davis, Caine, Smith, Cone and Charlie Middlebrooks placed second at the meet in Eatonton, Bruce Davis and Washington finished third, Clay placed fourth, and Stunnar Hutchinson, Zak Kirkland and Jeremiah Woodard finished seventh.
Brunswick’s dual season is officially set to begin this weekend when the team looks to defend its title at the annual Jeff Davis Duals, which features 32 teams from around the state. Matches begin Friday in Hazlehurst.