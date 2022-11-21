The Brunswick High varsity wrestling team opened its season last week in Charlton County as the program’s ‘B’ team took the mat to face Pierce County, Charlton County, and Windsor Forest.

Entering the season with a deep, talented bunch, Brunswick is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A in both the Georgia Grappler and Southeast Wrestling Polls.

