The Brunswick High varsity wrestling team opened its season last week in Charlton County as the program’s ‘B’ team took the mat to face Pierce County, Charlton County, and Windsor Forest.
Entering the season with a deep, talented bunch, Brunswick is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A in both the Georgia Grappler and Southeast Wrestling Polls.
In fact, the Pirates’ ‘B’ team — which consists of its reserve wrestlers — more than held their own, going 2-1 as a team with wins over Charlton and Windsor Forest.
Brunswick also had four individual wrestlers go undefeated in their matches in Kobe Caine, Zak Kirkland, Kasiyah Charlton and Donovan Zavola.
Both the ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams from Brunswick High traveled to Augusta a few days later to compete in the Westside Thanksgiving Classic, where the program continued its dominance on the mat by adding another trophy to their cabinet as tournament champions.
Brunswick wrestling returns to action Tuesday when it hits the road for a match against Wayne County.