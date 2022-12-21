Jamal Meriweather truly believed his recruiting journey had already reached its conclusion nearly eight months ago when the 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle committed to an up-and-coming University of Central Florida program entering its inaugural season in the Big 12.
But when his dream school came knocking, Meriweather didn’t hesitate in joining the defending national champions, committing to the University of Georgia ahead of Wednesday’s early signing period.
While some administrative paperwork remain before he is officially a part of the Bulldogs’ 2023 class, it’s a mere formality for the 247Sports 3-star prospect with sky high potential.
“I didn’t expect Georgia to offer me; I was ready to go to Central Florida,” Meriweather said. “But Georgia was my dream school — I just never got the offer.
“When I had talked to one of the coaches, and he said he was coming down to Brunswick to talk to me, I didn’t think he was going to offer me. I thought he was just going to talk to me, see what I really wanted. But he came down, talked to me and (head coach Garrett Grady), and he was like, ‘I’m going to give you an offer.’ So I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to flip the same day.’ Georgia was my dream school.”
Meriweather was one of three Pirates to sign a Division I scholarship to open the early signing period. Defensive lineman Ka’Shawn Thomas honored a nine-month commitment by signing with Wake Forest, and athlete Jayden Drayton flipped Ivy League, turning down Harvard to join the University of Pennsylvania.
Each signee has provided massive contributions to one of the best two-year runs in Brunswick High history. The program went 21-2 with two straight undefeated regular seasons that included a pair of region and city championships.
Meriweather spent those two years anchoring the right side of the Pirates’ offensive line. A graceful, fluid athlete with an 84-inch wingspan, Meriweather excelled in pass protection for an offense that averaged more than 36 points per game over the past two seasons.
Yet for as much as Meriweather has provided for Brunswick, he can say the school has done the same for him.
“Brunswick, they really showed me it’s all about the family,” Meriweather said. “When I first came my freshman year, my parents were moving to Florida, and I didn’t want to move to Florida.
“I told them straight up, I’m going to stay here and finish my high school career… As I’m growing, and Grady is developing my body in the weight room, and I’m learning different positions and stuff, Grady really showed me this school is all about the family. It’s really all about the family. I appreciate that man. He’s really about business.”
While living with his grandmother, Meriweather has worked to put himself in a position to become the latest in a legacy of great Brunswick High offensive linemen. A two-time all-region first team member, Meriweather joins a line of collegiate Pirates that includes Florida State’s Kanaya Charlton, Georgia Southern’s Caleb Cook, Reinhardt’s John Cano, and the most decorated of the bunch, Georgia’s Warren McClendon.
A member of the Bulldogs’ 2018 class, McClendon has started 37 games at right tackle for Georgia over the past three seasons, including last year’s national championship run.
He’s honoring McClendon’s preparation for a second straight national title, but Meriweather is eager to get advice from someone who has walked the same path he hopes to follow.
“I want to get with (McClendon) and talk to him,” Meriweather said. “I know he’s up there getting ready for the national championship. I’m waiting to come up there and talk to him, and he can run everything down so I won’t be coming there to unexpected stuff. I’ve got to be ready.”
Meriweather wasn’t the only Pirate to have a late-hour change of heart during their recruitment.
Drayton committed to Harvard in July, won over by the school’s academic prestige, but with offers still on the table from a number of other Ivy League and Division I programs still weighing on his mind, he chose to de-commit from the Crimson last month.
After making a visit to Penn, and the world-renowned Wharton School of Business, Drayton was confident it was the right fit for both him personally and academically.
“It was really just the feel of it when I took my official, just somewhere I could call home,” Drayton said. “It felt like somewhere I know I can get a great degree, make good money, and somewhere I can enjoy myself at the same time, even outside of football.”
Not that the Quakers won’t be thrilled to have him on the field. In two years at Brunswick, Drayton has played running back, receiver, corner; he’s returned kicks, he’s taken snaps as the wildcat quarterback, racking up more than 1,506 total yards and 18 touchdowns, all while maintaining a 4.1 GPA and turning out an ACT score of 29.
Drayton spent the first two years of his prep career at Glynn Academy, pushing his total yards in the county to well over 2,000.
As someone who has spent time on both sides of the bricks, Drayton hopes he can act as a shining beacon for the city as he begins the next chapter of his life.
“I’m just really excited to represent, not only Brunswick High School, but the whole city and community of Brunswick and Glynn County,” Drayton said. “I’m just really excited to take what I’ve got down here and bring it up there to Philly. It will be a good thing.”
Although it took his peers a few tries to find their future homes, Thomas was confident he nailed it in his first shot.
The 247Sports 3-star defensive line prospect had offers from South Carolina, Minnesota, Duke, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern on the table when committed to Wake Forest in March, and he never wavered.
“The family environment they had, all the coaches getting together, how the players take up for each other, so it was very much locked in,” Thomas said, describing how he knew the Deacons were right from the start.
Signing day has seemed like an inevitability for Thomas, who has started for Brunswick since his freshman year. Over the last four years, Thomas has helped Brunswick improve from 6-6 to 10-1 while becoming a stalwart in the middle of the Pirates’ defensive line.
The 2021-22 Brunswick News Coastal Georgia Defensive Player of the Year tallied 192 tackles, six sacks and 18 tackles for a loss in his career and helped the Pirates establish their Black Flag defense, which hold opponents to fewer than 16 points per contest over the past three seasons.
“I think I left a great legacy at Brunswick High — I hope I did,” Thomas said. “Brunswick High means a lot to me. It really started me. It branded me as who I am today.”