Jamal Meriweather truly believed his recruiting journey had already reached its conclusion nearly eight months ago when the 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle committed to an up-and-coming University of Central Florida program entering its inaugural season in the Big 12.

But when his dream school came knocking, Meriweather didn’t hesitate in joining the defending national champions, committing to the University of Georgia ahead of Wednesday’s early signing period.

