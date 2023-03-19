In its three game series, the Brunswick High Pirates not only swept its region foes, but they did so by putting together double-digit runs in every game.
Traveling to Augusta in the first game, the Pirates scored the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly from Riley Morgan to score Grant Moore from third.
Grovetown resounded with a four-run fourth as the Warriors attacked Caden Purvis on the mound for Brunswick. After getting the first two batters on base, an error by Purvis on a bunt scored the tying run of the game. Loading the bases on a walk before flying out for the first out of the inning, Grovetown added two runs on a single by Brayden Baker before the final run of the inning scored on a wild pitch.
Brunswick cut the deficit with a single by Moore to left field to score Roland Chance and chip away at the lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Pirates scored three runs on an error in the outfield and a Avery Jefferson single to score two to take a 5-4 lead into the sixth.
Continuing to put runs across the board, the Pirates added aded five runs — Purvis double, Chance single, Hunter Bratcher walk, Jordan Lodise walk, and a Riley Morgan walk — to lead 10-4 heading into the seventh inning.
Lodise entered the game for the Pirates and the Warriors were able to do some damage as they scored two runs (one earned) before dropping the first game of the series 10-6.
In the first game of the doubleheader in Augusta, the Pirates offense came out guns blazing as the offense put together seven runs in the first two innings.
Shutting down Grovetown on the defensive front, Brunswick added six more runs in the fourth and fifth innings to seal a 13-0 victory and the series.
Isaiah Brauda led the team with five RBI as Purvis followed behind with three RBI on a home run to right field to seals the 13-0 win.
Having won the series on energy territory, Brunswick High completed the series sweep as the bats continued to give Grovetown problems.
With the game tied 1-1 after the first inning, Brunswick’s offense exploded for five runs in the second.
Ryan Thomas and Hunter Bratcher opened the inning with back-to-back walks before Jefferson drove in the two with a double to left. Moore followed up with a bunt single before reaching second on a throwing error that allowed Dawson parks — Jefferson’s courtesy runner — to score. Moore scored on a passed ball during Purvis’s t-bat before he hit a sacrifice fly to score Morgan for the fifth run of the inning.
Brunswick scored in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to keep its lead large enough to stop any Grovetown response in the end.
Jefferson led the team with four RBI as the catcher went 2-4 from the plate. Lodise went six innings on the mound as he struck out five and allowed two earned runs (three runs) to prevail the Pirates to a series sweep over Grovetown.
Brunswick has a non-region series with Richmond Hill where the Pirates will host tonight and Friday at Bud Couch Field.