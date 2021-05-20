College soccer wasn’t something within the realm of possibility for a lot of Brunswick High athletes in years past.
A lot has changed for the program in one season.
The Pirates capped off the best campaign in their history by seeing Adam Smallwood and Noah Hunter sign scholarships to play soccer at Brewton-Parker College on Thursday during a ceremony in the BHS auditorium.
Brunswick set a program record in wins, finishing the season 13-5-1, hosted its first playoff game and subsequently won its first postseason contest.
The Pirates also beat their crosstown rivals for the first time, earning the elusive City Championship.
“It feels good, we accomplished a lot,” Hunter said. “We beat GA twice, so that’s good. Just to make it to host the state playoff is amazing. We accomplished a lot this year.”
Smallwood added: “This season has been in the works for about four years. Since we were freshmen, even eighth-graders, we’ve been dreaming about this senior season because we knew the potential we all had.
“Then whenever the season hit, the potential just skyrocketed, and we played the best ball that we could have.”
Calling the campaign a dream season would be an understatement.
Hunter was playing junior varsity soccer for the seemingly rudderless Pirates as a junior. A year later, he found himself in a crucial role for one of the 16 best teams in Class 6A.
“I played the best I could, and then they called me up,” Hunter said. “I scored a few goals, had a good season.”
Initially unsure about what lay ahead of him following graduation from BHS, Hunter discovered a golden opportunity through the Pirates’ unforeseen breakthrough season.
“I wasn’t sure what I was going to do,” Hunter said. “I didn’t know if I wanted to play soccer. I was debating on joining the military, but I didn’t really want to do that.
“Adam told me about (Brewton-Parker). I contacted the coach, and he offered me a scholarship, so I took it.”
Smallwood mulled over a handful of options, but he was impressed by the program at Brewton-Parker upon his visit to its campus in Mount Vernon.
“I had several different colleges that I was looking into, went on different trips,” Smallwood said. “But Brewton-Parker, I saw the soccer team play, and honestly, it was one of the best teams I saw play out of all the colleges I went and saw.
“The campus is nice, and it looks like a really relaxed college to attend.”
Like Hunter, Smallwood is a shining example of hard work paying off. A headstrong eighth-grader when first-year coach Enrique Power was signing his own college scholarship in the Brunswick High auditorium, Smallwood earned a starting spot early in the season and developed into one of the Pirates’ most impactful defenders.
Smallwood credited Power’s mentality and ability to motivate as major factors in his and the team’s growth.
“He just puts you into the mindset of being able to use your mind in front of the game,” Smallwood said. “Even if you have athleticism, he helps you put your mind into the game and see different scenarios before they even happen on the field.
“Your intelligence on the field is just a lot better with his coaching.”