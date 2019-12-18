Even before a junior season that saw Devin Lafayette earn the first of two straight All-Region 2-6A first team selections, college coaches knew the 6-foot-2 defensive back was destined to play at the next level.
Lafayette fulfilled that destiny Wednesday at the Brunswick High School fieldhouse when he put pen to paper to sign his national letter of intent with Northern Illinois University on the first day of the early signing period.
“They’ve been ready for me to commit, I was just holding up a little bit,” Lafayette said.
The prototypical size for the modern defensive back, Lafayette picked up steam on the recruiting trail the spring before his junior year, but NIU was not among the teams to extend a formal offer.
Instead, the Huskies simply expressed their interest and desire to follow his development.
“They came to watch me, but they didn’t fully offer me until the summer,” Lafayette said. “They explained to me how they basically go by a system they follow, so they were going to stay with me the whole time and see where I was going to go.”
What NIU would see from Lafayette was a player that stepped into a leadership role as one of only two returning defenders with significant experience — a role the Brunswick coaching staff spoke glowingly about his ability to fill.
Pirates head coach Sean Pender opened the signing ceremony with a few words about when Lafayette has meant to the program before each assistant in attendance spoke about their experience with the senior, commending his leadership and work ethic, especially in the weight room.
Following a junior season that saw him make 47 stops, Lafayette helped spearhead a turnaround season at Brunswick High, which improved from 3-7 to a 6-6 record that included a victory over Morrow in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs — the program’s first postseason win since 2010.
Lafayette finished his senior campaign with 75 tackles (49 solo), three tackles for a loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles despite missing the season opener with an injury.
“I just felt like, since I missed a game, I had to make up for my team,” Lafayette said. “So I just determined in my head, I was just going to do what I had to do for the rest of the season to help my team and see how far we can go in the playoffs.”
When it was all said and done in Lafayette’s prep career, he’d enter into the early signing period as a 247Sports Composite three-star recruit with nine offers, including from Akron, Central Michigan, Cornell, and Mercer.
But ultimately, NIU was the place for Lafayette. He went on his official visit last weekend, and aside from the cooler climate that lies more than 1,000 miles north of Brunswick, it felt like home. Besides, Lafayette’s cousin, and Pirates defensive backs coach, Willie Bolden IV played his college ball at Delaware State, so cold weather is nothing new to him and his family.
On the field, Lafayette appears to be a hand-in-glove fit for the Huskies, who are just one season removed from winning the Mid-American Conference championship, as a versatile defensive back that could earn early playing time in a secondary graduating five senior safeties.
“Basically, they’re losing all their safeties, so they told me I could fit all three of their safety positions,” Lafayette said. “So I can play any spot; all I’ve got to do is come in and work, and I’ll end up starting.”