Chuckobe Hill and Khamori Simmons may not be quite as fast as a speeding bullet or able to leap tall buildings in a single bound — they are just sophomores after all — but the running back tandem has been downright heroic for Brunswick High this season.
On paper, the Pirates’ offense doesn’t seem all that different from a unit that struggled at times a year ago, but looks can be deceiving.
Although, through three games, Brunswick’s 20.67 points per game are just under two points more than the team averaged last season, it’s clear the potential for gaudier numbers is boiling just beneath the surface, and it starts in the backfield with a dynamic duo that’s made for as dangerous a 1-2 punch as any in Class 6A.
“The one thing about them is they both play above their age,” Brunswick head coach Sean Pender said of Hill and Simmons. “Even though they’re sophomores, they do play like they’re upperclassmen and they bring a lot of energy.
“The energy they bring is a positive energy. They’re always upbeat, they get after it hard, and they feed off one another.”
Brunswick opened the season against Coffee, the classification’s third-ranked team, and put up a fight in a 38-21 loss. Though some penalties and miscues limited the Pirates to three scores, they moved the ball fairly consistently against a defense that has allowed just 15 points in three other games.
But the season opener also served as a stage for Hill’s breakout as he rushed for 146 yards and two scores in addition to three receptions for 55 yards. Hill proved early on to be the thunder in the duo with a punishing running style despite his slight 5-foot-10 frame.
Then, late in the game, Simmons sped 28 yards for his own touchdown, and it appeared the Pirates had found their lightning.
After rushing for 243 yards against Coffee, Brunswick churned out 123 yards on the ground in a 24-7 defeat at the hands of a Bartram Trail (Fla.) team that’s held opponents to an average of 12 points through four games.
This past Friday, Brunswick rolled up 158 rushing yards in a 34-0 victory over McIntosh County Academy, and the total was only that modest because of a handful of sacks as Hill and Simmons each rushed for 97 yards, the latter also chipping in two scores.
For the season, Hill has carried the ball 37 times for 273 yards (7.37 yards per carry) and two touchdowns while Simmons has recorded three touchdowns and 210 yards on 26 carries (8.07 YPC).
The goal for both backs is to end the season with more than 1,000 yards on the ground — and a state title — and they’ve both been preparing to themselves to challenge for that milestone since spring.
“They told me coming in there were going to be very high expectations,” Simmons said. “So I’ve put 100 percent on the field everyday, just trying to help my team out so we can win the championship this year.”
Hill spoke about how hard he’s gone in the weight room and at other teammates, looking to push everyone with the maturity that belies most sophomore running back.
According to Pender, challenging one another is what the running back group, which refers to itself as the wolfpack, is all about.
“They fire each other up and they seem to feed,” Pender said. “If you see one starting to do real good, you’ll see the other one pick it up. It’s a good combination.”
Hill said he and senior running back Jalen Trimmings both tried to outwork the other last season, making both better players, and a similar dynamic has developed with Simmons.
Simmons called called their relationship a brotherhood rather than a rivalry.
But that doesn’t mean there’s no competition between them. Although they’ve yet to race, each shot the other a glance and smile when asked which is faster.
“Everything is competitive,” Simmons said with a laugh.
The next leg of the competition between the backs comes in the form of Camden, which is undefeated and ranked No. 10 in 7A.
Each running back’s objective is to make the proper reads, hold on to the ball, and rush for more than 100 yards. They know exactly what needs to be done to accomplish those goals.
“Just doing what we’ve been doing,” Hill said. “Going hard, stay focus, get our assignments done.
“Like (Pender) says, you don’t beat teams when we play them on Friday nights, we beat them during the week at practice.”