Jordan Lodise and Grant Moore combined to pitch a shutout on the road Wednesday to lead Brunswick High to a 1-0 victory over Richmond Hill.

Now a non-region series against former Region 2-6A rivals, Brunswick (11-8) evened the count at one apiece against Richmond Hill (7-13), which won Monday’s contest 7-4.

