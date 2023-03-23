Jordan Lodise and Grant Moore combined to pitch a shutout on the road Wednesday to lead Brunswick High to a 1-0 victory over Richmond Hill.
Now a non-region series against former Region 2-6A rivals, Brunswick (11-8) evened the count at one apiece against Richmond Hill (7-13), which won Monday’s contest 7-4.
In Game 2 of the series, Richmond Hill wouldn’t even produce seven hits against Brunswick’s pitching tandem. Lodise got the start and pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just eight baserunners in the contest on four hits and four hit batters.
Richmond Hill got its first baserunner via a plunked batter in the bottom of the first, but he was promptly caught stealing as Lodise still managed to close out the 1-2-3 inning. Richmond Hill knocked their first base to lead off the ensuing inning, but again Lodise escaped unscathed.
In fact, it wasn’t until the fifth inning that Richmond Hill failed to have at least one runner reach safely, and by that point, Brunswick had already taken the lead on an RBI single from Isaiah Brauda in the top of the fourth that scored Caden Purvis, who moved up to third on a double and a passed ball.
Now protecting a lead, Lodise used a double play to clear a lead-off double in the bottom of the fourth before ending the inning on a strikeout. Lodise sat down three straight Richmond Hill batters in the fifth before hitting another batter to lead off the bottom of the sixth.
But again, the runner on first proved to be inconsequential to Lodise, who struck out the next three batters to carry the 1-0 lead into the seventh. After seeing their starter strike another batter to open the final frame, Brunswick turned to Moore to close out the contest, and he did so in just eight pitches.
The teams will close out the series Friday at Bud Couch Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.