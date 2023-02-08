Grant Moore and Riley Morgan combined to pitch a shutout Tuesday to lift Brunswick High to its first win of the season 2-0 over Brantley County at Bud Couch Field.

A 1-2-3 top of the first set the stage for what would be a dominant pitching performance by the Pirates, allowing only five hits in the contest — each by Moore, a freshman who got the start in the home opener and cruised through five scoreless innings in just 64 pitches.

