Grant Moore and Riley Morgan combined to pitch a shutout Tuesday to lift Brunswick High to its first win of the season 2-0 over Brantley County at Bud Couch Field.
A 1-2-3 top of the first set the stage for what would be a dominant pitching performance by the Pirates, allowing only five hits in the contest — each by Moore, a freshman who got the start in the home opener and cruised through five scoreless innings in just 64 pitches.
“Grant is a tremendous competitor, believes in his ability, and is very capable of getting people out; that’s what he did,” said Brunswick head coach Greg Roberts. “For a high school kid to go out early in the year like this, go five scoreless innings, and keep a Brantley team — Brantley has got a really good baseball team; they’re a seasoned baseball team, they’ve played together a long time, they’ve got a lot of juniors in that lineup — to keep them at bay the way he did is phenomenal.”
A two-out single with a runner on second gave Brantley County a pair in scoring position in the top of the second, but Moore induced a ground ball to second baseman Brett Hickson, who made the throw to catcher Avery Jefferson for the force out at home to escape the inning.
The Herons also recorded a one-out double in the top of the third and a pair of singles in the fifth, but each time, the Pirates escaped unscathed. Meanwhile, after coming up empty in the bottom of the second despite putting runners on the corners with two outs, Brunswick made sure to come through with runs the following inning.
Moore got the frame started on the first pitch by reaching base on a bunt single. Jordan Lodise followed suit, laying down a sacrifice bunt on the next pitch that moved Moore over to second to set the stage to score the game’s first run on a rocket off the bat of Roland Chance into centerfield.
In the ensuing at-bat, Isaiah Brauda drove a ball into left field for a single that moved Chance over to second, and both advanced a base a pitch later on a passed ball. With runners in scoring position, Hickson worked a full count before lifting a fly ball to center field to score Chance and extend the Pirates’ lead to 2-0.
Now working with a lead, Moore sat the Herons down in order on just six pitches in the top of the fourth. Brantley led off the fifth with a single, and the runner advanced to second on a ground ball, but he was caught stealing third for the second out of the inning before Moore allowed his lone walk of the contest.
The next Brantley batter singled on a hard ground ball back through the middle of the infield to give the Herons a pair of runners, but Moore got the final out of the frame on a swinging foul tip to take the lead into the sixth to complete an impressive outing for the young battery.
“We started three freshmen in the lineup, and Monday night we played four freshmen,” Roberts said. “Avery Jefferson started his first varsity game as a catcher, so we had a freshman behind the plate and a freshman on the mound.
“To do that, those two guys together, is phenomenal. It’s tremendous. I can’t say enough about the two of them. When they did get in trouble, no one panicked. Avery controlled the game and did a very good job of keeping the ball in front and not letting anything happen.”
Morgan relieved Moore and recorded the final six outs with little drama, erasing any lingering foul taste from a late-inning loss in the season opener against Brantley.
Trailing 3-0 through four innings, Brunswick rallied back to tie the game and score the go-ahead run on Moore’s RBI single with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the eighth. But the Pirates were unable to push across another run and the Herons eventually walked off with the win in the bottom of the frame.
“I told the kids Monday night, Brantley didn’t beat us, we beat ourselves,” Roberts said. “They do have a good baseball team, but we didn’t play our best. We had (eight) hits, we got hit twice, there’s no reason that game shouldn’t have been out of hand. We just couldn’t get a hit when we needed to, and we couldn’t make a play when we needed to.
“We gave up zero earned runs. We scored four, and with all those things that happened offensively, we only scored four, and we got beat.”
But in rallying back to take care of business fewer than 24 hours later, Brunswick displayed the mental fortitude of a team ready to return to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
“We’ve got some young guys who are going to make young mistakes that are really talented, and they love to compete, they love playing the game, and it’s going to be really fun to watch them grow,” Roberts said.