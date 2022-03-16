The Pirates boys soccer program rattled off its second straight region win, with a 3-1 victory over South Effingham on Tuesday.
The win has given the Pirates hope of not only returning to the state playoffs but hosting again.
Head coach Enrique Power said his team (9-3, 4-3) was fully prepared for the Mustangs (7-3, 3-3), saying his team played their style.
“We were prepared for a very physical and athletic team that is South Effingham,” Power said. “We knew that if we could slow the game down and keep possession of the ball, that we could have gaps on them and we could exploit those gaps to where we can counter them for most of the time. We did and we did a really good job of slowing the game down and keeping possession.”
With the game plan in check, Power said the team found top marksmen and co-captain Oscar Cruz atop the pitch.
“The biggest thing was, we were able to find Oscar,” Power said. “Oscar was the man for us yesterday. He created all the chances for us to be successful.”
Cruz scored two goals and added an assist for Raffy Rivera to seal the 3-1 win over South Effingham. Cruz now leads the team with 13 goals and nine assists, having to do so without his partner-in -crime Denilson Carcamo.
“Usually it’s always been Denislon and Oscar together as a pair, always leading the team,” Power said, “Now that Denilson has an injury, Oscar has really stepped it up to be a big time leader for us and all the goals we have scored, so he’s our guy that we needed to step up even more after Denilson’s injury.”
After the Pirates lost 6-0 to crosstown rivals Glynn Academy, Power has seen his team respond with crucial wins over Richmond Hill (2-1) and South Effingham. A big reason has been from his co-captain and senior leaders, Jacob Nieves and Cruz.
“Jacob Nieves and Oscar have really pushed the team to where it’s like ‘Guys we have to be better than what we were in the first half of the season, let’s close up the season the best way we know how.’ They have been really good about being good teammates, and leaders on the field and outside the field.”
Nieves has scored six goals for the Pirates and has assisted on nine goals, tying him with Cruz for the most on the team. Power likes what he has seen from his senior leaders and the team as a whole since the Glynn loss.
“Losing to Glynn the way we did and winning the two games that we did, which are two tough games, It’s really good for them,” Power said. “This Friday, it’s another big region game that if we win, it’s a huge step for us to host again.”
Brunswick hosts Statesboro in a very important game with the second seed on the line with five region games remaining.
“The biggest thing with me is we have to take it game by game and day by day,” Power said of Friday’s game and beyond. “If we start dreaming about what’s going to be happening the next week or the following week, we lose focus on what really matters. That’s our biggest thing. We try to really not worry about next week, try and go day by day and game by game, to where we focus on one team. We win and we celebrate that night and then we move onto the next day.”