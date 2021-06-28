Momentum had been building all month, and this past weekend, Brunswick High offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton made it official — announcing his commitment to Florida State over Twitter.
Charlton made his decision during his official visit to FSU, which was the fourth trip to Tallahassee for the 6-foot-5, 351-pound rising senior this month following various camps on the campus.
But Charlton’s recruitment goes much further back. The Seminoles were one of the first programs to offer the offensive lineman in January 2020, and both sides have remained committed ever since.
“From the very beginning (the coaching staff) made me a priority,” Charlton said. “Overall, they made me feel like I was wanted and everything. They treated me so well, and they kept it real with me. Through the whole process, they kept it real with me.
“They said if I go there, it would be good for them and good for me. If I don’t go there, it’d still be good for me, and they would be happy with that. Just hearing that made me feel like they were genuine with the decisions they were making, and the decision to try to recruit me.”
Charlton may have actually been the first recruit to meet with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. The staff was hired in December 2019, and Charlton had the opportunity to visit in January before COVID restrictions halted recruiting visits to a grinding stop.
Still, it didn’t take long for more offers to begin rolling in. Within six months, Charlton had more than 20 offers from Power 5 programs that included Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
Nevertheless, Florida State was among Charlton’s top 3 as of March, and he finally made the leap Saturday.
Brunswick offensive line coach Garrett Grady was thrilled with the decision, calling Atkins one of the best offensive line coaches in the country with a proven track record at previous stops at Charlotte, Tulane, Georgia Southern, Chattanooga, Marshall and UT-Martin.
Grady also raved about an anecdote Atkins spoke about regarding a stint at a junior college in Mississippi. Atkins brought in an academic advisor to evaluate his teaching and provide feedback; he discovered he needs to account for each player’s learning style to be able to better relay necessary information across.
Atkins’ devotion to helping his players grow on and off the field was a large factor in Charlton’s commitment.
“He genuinely loves his guys and cares about their future,” Grady said. “I know Kanaya talks about all the time, whenever he talks to Atkins now, it is nothing about football. It’s all about life. How’s everything going, checking up on him daily, how’s his friends, how’s his mom.
“I definitely think that’s big. That relationship piece is going to go very, very far when Kanaya gets on campus, and he’ll be an early enrollee in January.”
Of course, the opportunity to earn some early playing time also appealed to Charlton — a three-star prospect ranked 99th in Georgia by the 247Sports Composite Rating.
Florida State has been hurting along the offensive line for the past few years, but the new staff has shown a dedication to developing talent across the line of scrimmage.
“We haven’t talked about what position I would play, but we talked about that if I come in, and I put the work in, I have a great chance to start as true freshman,” Charlton said. “That’s what they had to do last year, and they saw that once you put certain people in the fire, they can step up and get the work done. They said they see the same thing from me, and they would be happy if I can get that work done and everything.”
Charlton’s commitment was one of five for FSU since Saturday, each coming along the line of scrimmage. The commitments have lifted Florida State’s 2022 Class to a top 3 ranking in the country.