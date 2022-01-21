The GHSA Class 6A Team Dual Wrestling Championship will be decided Saturday at Brunswick Square Garden.
Host Brunswick High is one of eight programs competing for the sport’s top prize when the tournament begins at 10 a.m.
The Pirates enter the field as the third seed following an 18-1 campaign that saw BHS win another Region 2-6A title after capturing its first a season ago before moving on to mow down its Westlake and Habersham Central in last week’s sectionals.
Brunswick is set to match up with No. 6 seed Alexander in the first round of the championship bracket. The Pirates’ opponent took down Lakeside in the finals of their sectionals to clinch their spot.
If Brunswick is victorious in the round of eight, it will face the winner of second-seeded Valdosta and seventh-seeded Cambridge in the semifinals.
On the opposite side of the bracket, top seed Buford will wrestle eighth-seeded Lassiter with the winner advancing to face the winner of the 4/5 matchup between Creekview and Richmond Hill.
“We’ll see what happens, ya know?” said Brunswick head coach Tommy Bartolotta.
The Pirates’ lineup consists of four All-State honorees from a season ago in Pete McKinney, Blake Ethridge, Leon Charlton and Staffon Stanley as well as seniors who have come into their own in a big way in Anthony Lowe and Marcus Norman. Junior Comari Cone is also having a breakout campaign.
Bartolotta believes that if his team wrestles up to its potential, Brunswick will top its fourth-place finish of a year ago as the best performance in program history.
“We’ve got to wrestle very well, we’ve got to minimize bonus points in those matches that we lose — we did a good job of that against South Effingham,” Bartolotta said. “I think if we wrestle well, we have a shot to get to the finals.”
No matter the result of Saturday’s duals, the culture change around Brunswick wrestling since Bartolotta took over four years ago is obvious.
The Pirates breaking program records on the mat, and they have helped draw the eye of the GHSA by doing so.
Brunswick High applied to host the state duals last year, but the bid ended up going to Lassiter. The GHSA revisited BHS in the spring and decided to choose the school as this year’s championship host.
“It’s a big deal,” Bartolotta said. “It’s great for the sport. It’s good…
“The GHSA would only put it in the best facility in the state. Between us, Carrollton and Lassiter, those were the schools visited last year. They’ve got to put it in a facility that’s phenomenal.”