The Brunswick boys and girls basketball teams earned a sweep at home Tuesday against Woodville-Tompkins.
The Pirates boys made second half adjustments to earn an 83-66 win. It wasn't a breeze for the Pirates though.
After starting the game with an early 6-2 lead, the Pirates couldn’t make shots or protect the basketball from the pesky Wolverine trap defense.
Seeing their lead dwindle and play chance, head coach Chris Turner knew his players needed to focus on Alfonzo Ross and Zion Powers.
“We were trying to stop Ross and Powers, that was our main goal,” Turner said. "We went to a little bit of gimmick defense in the second half to try and slow those kids down. Those kids can score.”
Although the Pirates have a lot of seniors on the team, a lot of them are playing heavy minutes for the first time. It's something that Coach Turner knows will take time, but he is ready for them to take the next step.
“Our team is a little inexperienced because we lost a lot of kids from last year,” Turner said. “So a lot of these kids it's their first time getting experience. They are learning how to finish games, learning what a good shot is and what a bad shot is. I'm really proud of the guys, they played together and they had a really good second half. We started out kind of slow but we were able to play some people that we could get a chance to look at.”
Trailing 34-32 heading into the locker room, the Pirates main adjustment was to win the rebounding battle.
Not only did the Pirates win the rebound category, but they outscored the Wolverines by 13 and regained the lead 59-48 heading into the fourth.
Brunswick’s backcourt of Camarion Johnson and Saje Alston put the team on their backs, scoring 18 of the team’s 24 points in the closing quarter.
With the 83-66 win over a pesky Woodville-Tompkins, Coach Turner likes tough matchups early on in the season.
“Yeah, we always try and schedule good competition,” Turner said. “Woodville is a very good basketball school and has been for five years. We want to try and play good teams. That way we can see where we are at and what we need to work on.”
The Brunswick girls set the tone early, leading to a 72-30 blowout win over Woodville-Tompkins.
The Lady Pirates came out in full force, pressing from the tip and scoring with ease against the Lady Wolverines.
Using an 18-2 run in the first quarter, the Lady Pirates scored mainly on fast break opportunities. Leading 23-5 after one quarter, the girls were having fun out on the court.
With their opponents gassed, Brunswick kept its foot on the floor and scored fast break and fast break opportunity until the halftime horn went off.
The Lady Pirates had seven steals in the opening half as they entered the locker room up 45-12.
The second half saw the same production from both sides, sloppy play by the Wolverines and the Pirates scoring off the turnover.
Brunswick would finish the game with 14 steals as it picked up its second win of the season.
The team’s leading scorer was junior guard Jamya West with 12 points. West scored most of her points on fast break opportunities. Junior forward Shamya Flanders scored 11 points and was a force on the boards for the Lady Pirates.