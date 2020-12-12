Brunswick High’s boys and girls basketball teams struck the first blow of the season in their annual hoops clash with crosstown rival Glynn Academy. The Pirates and Lady Pirates squad swept the Terrors and Lady Terrors on Friday at Brunswick High.

In the varsity boys game, the Pirates edged out the Terrors 59-56. Tyrease Jones led Brunswick with 15 points while Kamari Towns notched a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Xavier Bean added in 11 points.

Glynn’s Max Hrdlicka led all scorers as the North Florida signee tallied 23 points. Quay Dickens added 13 points, and Tyson Rooks chipped in 12.

The Brunswick High girls squad took down the Glynn girls 45-38 with Ja’Mya West leading the way. West led the Lady Pirates with 15 points while Trinity Harrison added 12 points. Zaniah Bradley added eight rebounds.

In the junior varsity contests, the Brunswick boys won 45-30, powered by Sage Alston’s 17 points and seven rebounds. The Brunswick JV girls were victorious 40-24, led by Dariana Johnson’s 8 points.

More than just a new affordable housing complex, the city, state and federal officials consider Perry Place to be a victory of intergovernmental cooperation, public-private partnership and the beginning of a true revival in the city of Brunswick.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, told those gathered at the convention center on Jekyll Island on Friday for the annual Grits and Issues breakfast that there's a problem with Georgia's absentee ballots.

Frederica Academy wasn't supposed to be in Macon on Friday night. A year removed from a 4-6 season, the Knights' 2020 campaign was on life support before the opening kickoff.

Construction on a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island could begin as early as mid-January, county officials told the Glynn County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 Citizen Oversight Committee at a Wednesday meeting.