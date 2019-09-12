Region 2-6A boys Player of the Year Joyful Hawkins won’t be around to defend his crown this season.
The rising sophomore is transferring to Decatur according to Sandy’s Spiel.
“I love Joyful and wish him the best,” said Brunswick High head coach Chris Turner. “We will continue to move forward and get better. I believe in the players that we have.”
At 6-foot-8, Hawkins was a walking double-double for a Pirates team that went 19-10 with an appearance in the Class 6A final four.
For Turner, the hardest part of the news was watching Hawkins leave an environment at Brunswick High that saw him make great strides on the court and in the classroom.
Decatur finished 4-22 in Class 5A last season, leading to the dismissal of head coach Luke Cross and the hiring of William Faulkner to take over the position.