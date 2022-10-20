The Pirates have not lost a regular season game since Oct. 30, 2020.
No. 9 Brunswick High (7-0, 3-0) will look to win its 20th straight regular-season contest and take another step towards securing its second consecutive Region 2-6A title when it travels to Guyton for a matchup against South Effingham (2-4, 0-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
It’s been a remarkable run for a school seeking to establish itself as a premier program after nearly two decades of futility. Since finishing as state runners up in 1999, BHS had been just 104-97 with five playoff wins in 20 seasons until 2020, when the team went 8-4 and earned a three-way share of the region title.
The following season saw Brunswick roll through an undefeated regular season and win its first outright region championship since 2009.
Now the Pirates are pushing for more, but that means taking care of business against an overmatched opponent.
Since rising up to Class 6A in 2020, the Mustangs are just 5-21, including 2-13 in region play. Brunswick is 2-0 against South Effingham during that span, winning the matchups by a margin of 94-27.
Last year, the Pirates racked up 564 yards of total offense and 55 points against the Mustangs. Terry Mitchell caught three passes for 162 yards and three of BHS’ five touchdowns through the air on the night.
South Effingham managed 21 points against the Black Flag, rushing for 278 of the team’s 294 total yards, but 92 percent of those rushing yards were gained by seniors Cameron Edwards and Joell Laidee, who have since graduated.
This season, the Mustangs are led by Justin Martell, who has rushed for 446 yards and five touchdowns after playing receiver a year ago.
As a team, South Effingham is averaging nearly 215 rushing yards, shortening games and keeping opposing offenses off the field, which has helped its defense hold opponents to 14.83 points per game — a figure that ranks just outside the top 10 in the classification.
Despite its record, the Mustangs’ formula has the team hanging around in most of their games. Three of South Effingham’s four losses have come by 13 points or fewer.
But Brunswick has flipped a switch the last few weeks, averaging 51 points per game over its last four games to raise its season average to 37.57 — ninth-best in Class 6A. The Pirates are also a top 10 scoring defense in the classification, ranking eighth at 13.71 points allowed per contest.