The Pirates have not lost a regular season game since Oct. 30, 2020.

No. 9 Brunswick High (7-0, 3-0) will look to win its 20th straight regular-season contest and take another step towards securing its second consecutive Region 2-6A title when it travels to Guyton for a matchup against South Effingham (2-4, 0-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

