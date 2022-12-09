Neither team walked away from The Glass Palace satisfied with the result of the crosstown clash between the Brunswick High and Glynn Academy on Friday.
The Pirates pounded the Terrors 76-32 in a contest with a shortened fourth quarter, but with championship aspirations on the season, Brunswick was not content with its play in the matchup against an inexperienced Glynn Academy.
“At the end of the day, don’t take it the wrong way, I’m happy for them because it was a region win, and yes we did win by a lot, but we’re still trying to perfect our craft,” said Pirates girls head coach Maria Mangram. “For us, we still did a lot of things that were not correct. Because we’re perfectionists, we want to do it the right way.
“Hat’s off to Glynn; they played hard. For us, we knew coming in that we were kind of the better team, but we still wanted to do what was correct. But we still turned the ball over — tonight we had way too many turnovers — so I was not pleased with that.”
Shané Jackson scored a game-high 18 points for Brunswick, and Shamya Flanders chipped in 17 more as the pair of bigs dominated the paint against a Glynn team comprised almost entirely of underclassmen.
There was little intrigue in the contest as the Pirates scored the first 23 points of the contest. The Terrors one and only point in the first quarter came on a technical free throw by Sophie Speirs with 2:33 remaining in the period.
