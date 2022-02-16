The Pirates saved their best for the biggest moment of the season thus far.
With the Region 2-6A championship on the line Wednesday at Brunswick Square Garden, the Brunswick High girls came out delivered a legendary haymaker to Bradwell Institute and cruised to a 69-26 victory.
“Tonight we played extremely well,” said BHS girls head coach Maria Mangram. “We played an all-around sound game, and I am so excited for them. They have worked so hard. They have had to deal with so much with people telling us, ‘They’re not that good.’ I told them, ‘Let’s just stop talking, and let’s show them.’
“Tonight, they were ready to play, and I’m just happy for them.”
The Pirates (25-1) gave up an early 3-pointer that allowed the Tigers (20-5) to trim the lead to one in the opening minutes of the contest, and it would be the only points they would allow the remainder of the period.
Playing off bigs Shamya Flanders and Shané Jackson, Brunswick ran off the next 19 points. The Pirates led 21-3 at the end of the first, and extended the advantage to 30 by halftime.
Bradwell Institute made one last gasp, scoring five straight to open the third quarter and trim the deficit to 43-18, prompting a Brunswick timeout fewer than a minute into the period.
Once the Pirates broke they huddle, they promptly embarked on a 12-0 run that closed the door on any thoughts of a comeback.
Brunswick played its bench the entirety of the fourth in securing its first region title in five years.
“Yes, since 2017,” Mangram said with a laugh. “And we played for it — this was probably our third or fourth time playing for it, but we finally got it back where it needs to be, so I’m excited.”
The full story will run in Friday's edition of The News.