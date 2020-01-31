The Pirate girls can skip the play-in game.
Brunswick High punched its ticket to the Region 2-6A Tournament on Friday by taking business against Effingham County 60-31 in Springfield. The result, combined with Richmond Hill’s 50-43 loss to Bradwell Institute, lands the Pirates the No. 3 seed in the tournament and out of Monday’s play-in game.
Cognizant of what was on the line, the Pirates (15-8, 4-4) wasted little time in putting away the Rebels (1-22, 0-8), opening the game on an 11-0 run and finishing the first quarter with a 24-3 lead.
Five different players scored for Brunswick during its game-opening run. By the end of the quarter, nine Pirates had scored at least one point, led by six from Shakardia Cowart.
Following five straight points by Keya Daniels to open the second, three more Pirates got onto the scoreboard with Zaniah Bradley getting a bucket and Dariana Johnson and Ja’mya West each knocking down a free throw.
But a strong quarter by Effingham allowed it to trim the Brunswick lead down to 14 going into halftime.
The Rebels’ run wouldn’t linger into the second half though. The Pirates held their opponents to just 12 points after halftime — six in each quarter — while continuing to move the scoreboard with contributions coming from everywhere.
By the end of the contest, 15 of the 16 players on the Brunswick roster scored at least one point with six players scoring five or more, led by Daniels’ team-high 11. Trinity Harrison scored all eight of her points consecutively during a stretch at the end of the third, beginning of the fourth, Cowart scored eight, Jaliyah Howard had six, and Marquesia Heidt and Shane’ Jackson each added five.
The Brunswick High girls will matchup with Bradwell Institute for the third time this season in the semifinal round of the region tournament at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glynn Academy. The Pirates beat the Tigers 49-45 at home Dec. 6 before dropping the game in Hinesville 48-45 on Jan. 17.
Brunswick boys 66
Effingham 54
After engaging in a back-and-forth battle throughout the first half, the Brunswick High boys put their foot down and pulled away from Effingham County to secure the No. 1 seed in the Region 2-6A Tournament with a 66-54 victory Friday in Hinesville.
Neither team led by more than three points in the first half until a Tyrese Jones 3-pointer gave the Pirates a brief 27-23 lead, but the Rebels quickly drew back to within a point going into halftime.
But Brunswick (16-8, 7-1) opened the second half on a 12-0 run to put some distance between itself and Effingham (16-7, 4-4), and the Rebels never got back to within seven points.
The Pirates led by as many as 19 in the fourth quarter en route to clinching the region’s regular-season crown for the third straight season.
Jaden Dunham scored a team-high 16 points for Brunswick, Xavier Bean added 15 points, and Jones chipped in 14.
Brunswick will play the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Glynn Academy and Bradwell Institute in the semifinal round of the region tournament Friday at 8 p.m.