Brunswick High girls head coach Maria Mangram promised a show Friday when her team hosted Statesboro in a matchup between top 10 teams in Class 6A.
Even so, few expected a performance that would carry the Pirates to a 68-38 victory in the Region 2-6A showdown at Brunswick Square Garden.
After falling down 3-2 on an early Statesboro 3-pointer, Brunswick rattled off a 16-2 run to close the opening period and never looked back.
Statesboro boys 54
Brunswick High 46
Brunswick battled Statesboro; the boys ultimately just didn’t have enough firepower in a 54-46 loss Friday at Brunswick Square Garden.
A rock fight of a first half saw neither the Pirates nor Blue Devils to build a lead of larger than four points with Brunswick taking a 29-27 advantage into the locker room for halftime.
However, the Pirates lost grip of the rope in the third quarter as the Blue Devils ran off 13 straight points to take command of the contest.
Full game stories will be available in Monday's edition of The News.