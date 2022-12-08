Winning against their crosstown rival is always a feather in the cap of the Pirates.
But the Brunswick High girls have grander ambitions in mind as they head into its Region 2-6A opener against Glynn Academy at The Glass Palace on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Expectations are high at Brunswick, where the program is coming off one of the best seasons in school history. The Pirates went 27-2, won the region championship, and advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.
However, after coming out of the gates blazing to the tune of 18 straight wins a season ago — dropping their first and only regular-season game on Jan. 28 — the Pirates have had an up-and-down start to the new campaign.
Through five games, Brunswick is 3-2 with a point differential of -1, stemming from a 40-point loss in a season-opening rematch of the quarterfinal game against Rockdale County.
The Pirates have gone on to win three of their last four, but the team is still far from playing their best ball.
“As coaches, we’re never satisfied,” said Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram. “It doesn’t matter if you win by two or win by 20, there’s still a lot of things as a team that we need to work on. For us right now, we are turning the ball over, we are not concentrating and making our free throws, and we’re not concentrating and making layups. If that’s the case, later on teams that are just as good as you or better, you’re not going to be able to beat them making those mistakes.
“Right now we’re trying to just get it together, get them to slow down, and make better decisions. That’s one of the things I’m preaching every day. Basketball is going to be basketball, you’re going to get fouled, you’re going to do whatever. But as a player, make a good decision. If you make a good decision: Is this a good time for me to make a fast break or should I just take my time? That’s a few of the things we’re continuing to work on.”
Brunswick learned last year that a dominant regular season doesn’t guarantee anything come playoff time. Rockdale entered the postseason with seven losses to its resume.
More than the raw win-loss total, the Pirates are looking to perfect their craft in the run up to the playoffs.
“I’m trying to get our girls looking beyond region play,” Mangram said. “Not counting our chickens before they hatch, however we have to fine-tune things and get things together so later, we won’t still be trying to fix things then. That’s what the regular season is for.
“That’s also why we play a hard non-region schedule. (Boys coach Chris Turner) and I are always in agreeance of playing the best teams early so the players can kind of see what it takes to get to that point, as well as that we’ve been battle tested.”
There is no secret to Brunswick’s strength on the basketball court. The Pirates pack a powerful 1-2 punch of bigs Shamya Flanders and Shané Jackson, who work in tandem to punish teams inside the paint on both ends of the floor.
The reigning Region 2-6A Player of the Year, Flanders led the Pirates in scoring a season ago at 13.2 points per game as part of her versatile game that also saw her average 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.
Jackson is a defensive stalwart who landed on the all-region first team after averaging 11.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest.
But ultimately, Brunswick’s season will likely come down to the performance around the pair of bigs. The Pirates have several young guards stepping into larger roles following the graduation of Sharkardia Cowart and Egypt Johnson, who combined for 9.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 steals per game a year ago.
“We’re still working with them,” Mangram said. “They have to come on with it, which is the same thing we’ve been preaching since we’ve had Shamya and Shané. Everybody knows we’re big. Everybody knows that we play big, we rebound the ball well. It’s just our guards are going to have to play a complete game.
“If we can get them to play a complete game together, I think we’ll be all right. Right now we’re struggling in some areas, but my expectations are high. I still expect us to be in the mix of trying to win the region, making a playoff run, and trying to be the top team in Georgia. That’s still our goal.”
On paper, a matchup against rival Glynn Academy won’t provide the type of litmus test for Brunswick it has in past years.
The Terrors have an exceedingly young group in the first year under head coach Myosha Leeper with just three upperclassmen on the entire roster. With a vast majority of the rotation made up of freshman and sophomores, Glynn has gotten off to a 1-4 start — it’s lone win a 1-point victory over Tatnall County and the four losses by double digits.
Still, Mangram knows the environment is different in rivalry games, and the gym is sure to be rocking at The Glass Palace in the first meeting between the crosstown adversaries.
“I say it every year, ‘Yes, it’s a rivalry game, however it’s a region game,’ and this is our first one,” Mangram said. “If we can punch a ticket and win this game, we’ll be sitting No. 1. We just need a region win so we can be up in the standings in the region.
“So for us, it’s just a region game, but because the whole city will come out, it’s going be a different atmosphere for the kids, and some of those younger girls have never played in front of a lot of people. It’s different. Their gym is different. It’s loud. It’s big, but it’s still compact. It’s just loud in there. So we always say it’s hard to play in there, but hopefully we’ll be able to get it done.”