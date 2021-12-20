The Brunswick High girls basketball team has still yet to lose this season. What’s more, the Pirates have nary had to sweat a result en route to a seven-game win streak to open the campaign.
Brunswick defeated Military Magnet Academy (S.C.) 54-33 in the semifinals of the 2021 United Bank Holiday Invitational on Monday in the latest impressive triumph by a program that could be poised to make a deep push into the Class 6A playoffs this season.
Through seven games, the Pirates are averaging just shy of 70 points per contest while holding opponents to fewer than 30 points a night. The closest game for the Brunswick girls this season was a 13-point win over crosstown rival Glynn Academy in their first Region 2-6A matchup.
A week later, the Pirates departed for Myrtle Beach to compete in the holiday invitational for the third consecutive season. Brunswick won the championship in its first tournament appearance, and last year, the Pirates finished as runners-up.
Last season, the BHS girls won their first eight games before suffering a loss in the finals of the holiday invitational. Brunswick went on compile a 19-6 record and advance to the second round of the playoffs, where it fell to eventual 6A state champion Westlake.
Several of the Pirates’ key contributors have returned this year, and the depth and balance of the lineup has become one of Brunswick’s strengths this season.
“We’ve been playing well as a team,” said Pirates girls coach Maria Mangram. “We don’t just rely on one person every game. Just depending on what game you come to watch us play, we tend to have a different girl lead us every night. That’s one of the things that are positive for us.”
All-Area honorees JaMya West, Shané Jackson and Shakardia Cowart are back after impactful seasons a year ago, and Egypt Johnson has taken on the responsibilities of the primary floor general for the Pirates. Shamya Flanders has also continued to play at a high level since transferring from Glynn Academy.
When tournament play tipped off Saturday in South Carolina, Brunswick smoked Waccamaw 74-21 in a defensive showcase of an opener. The Pirates held the Warriors to just three points in the first quarter and six points in each subsequent period.
In the ensuing contest against Military Magnet Academy, Brunswick was the one getting off to a slow start offensively, scoring just four points in the opening quarter before roaring back.
“We missed a lot of layups,” Mangram said of the poor quarter. “We missed a ton of layups today — we missed probably like 50. It was ridiculous.”
At one point, the Pirates trailed 8-1 before outscoring the Eagles 33-10 over a stretch that carried on into the third quarter, including a 15-2 run that put Brunswick up 28-18 going into the locker room for halftime.
Shanyece Quick led Brunswick with 10 points in the victory, West notched nine points and seven rebounds, Cocoa Ramsey chipped in eight points, and Jackson totaled three points, six rebounds and six blocks. Eleven different Pirates scored in what was a complete team win.
The Brunswick girls are scheduled to play in the United Bank Holiday Invitational championship game at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.