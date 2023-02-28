In a matchup between size and shooting, the Pirates brought both to their Class 6A state quarterfinal game Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden.
Shania Jones splashed a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Brunswick High girls rally in the fourth quarter and pull away from Sequoyah for a 59-47 victory that secures the program a spot in the Final 4 for the first time since 2015.
“Oh my goodness,” Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram said with exasperation. “We can breathe a little bit, so we can have a few more days to prepare for Saturday, but man, these girls have worked so hard. They’ve been grinding all year, and I’m just so proud of them.
“It’s just a special group. They’re a special group of kids.”
Brunswick is set to play Lovejoy in the state semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.
