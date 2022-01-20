It’s been an uneven season thus far for the Brunswick High boys.
Winners of five of their last six games after dropping four of the previous six, the Pirates (10-5, 3-3) enter the home stretch of the regular season square in the middle of the Region 2-6A standings.
Of course, there is plenty of time for Brunswick to climb the ranks and achieve its goals — but it starts 8 p.m. Friday in the City Championship game against rival Glynn Academy at The Glass Palace.
The Terrors (14-4, 4-3) have won their last three games and sit in third place in the region, a half game ahead of the Pirates with what Brunswick head coach Chris Turner regards as one of, if not the most talented team in the area.
“They’re real talented,” Turner said. “They’ve got four really good guards that can score, and then they’ve got three real good bigs, including (David) Prince. They’re at least seven, eight deep with no drop off, and that makes them dangerous.”
Twin guards Quay and Tray Dickens have developed into electric scorers as juniors, while Jordan Cash and Tyi Ivey have broken into Glynn’s guard rotation and made their impacts felt.
Bigs Tyson Rooks, who committed to play football at Illinois in December, David Prince, and Maurice Walden provide the Terrors with the corresponding length and athleticism inside.
Between Glynn’s athletic frontcourt and its tendency to leak out in transition on the defensive glass, Brunswick’s play on the boards will go a long way in deciding the contest.
Fortunately, BHS has received massive performances from bigs Jason Newmans and Saje Alston in its last game as the two combined for 41 points and 29 rebounds in an 80-67 win over Coffee last Saturday.
“A big key in this game will be rebounding,” Turner said. “Because they rebound the ball real well with Rooks, Maurice, and the Prince kid. If the twins get hot, or Shane, they can be really dangerous because they can hurt you inside and out.
“You’ve got to play them really solid. You’ve got to do the basics. You’ve got to block out and try to give them one shot. They’re also really good in transition, so you have to try to take care of the basketball so it doesn’t lead to those easy transition points.”
On the other end of the court, the Pirates must generate turnovers from the Terrors in order to fuel their own transition attack and ease the scoring burden on their half court offense.
Though Camarion Johnson has flashed a dangerous pull-up ability, and Newmans has proven a threat in the post, Brunswick has been at its best when pushing the pace and attack before the opposing defense can get fully set.
“With this team, if we turn people over and can get in transition ourselves some, it helps us score,” Turner said. “Kind of like the score against Coffee — a team that’s pressing us, a high-tempo type team, we have a better chance to score.
“For us, we’ve got to do a better job in the half court of shot selection, moving the basketball, being disciplined enough not to turn the basketball over to where we do get a shot each time down the court.”
While a win over its rival would propel Brunswick into third-place in the region as it begins its second time through the schedule, Turner insists the Pirates are keeping the focus on themselves.
“You want to just try to keep improving, which is what we’re trying to do each game and each day,” Turner said. “Not really focusing on what Glynn has; my main concern is my team as far as improving on free throw shooting and layups — being able to make a decent percentage of both of those.”