Brunswick High (3-13) edged Glynn Academy (7-10) by a 3-1 score Monday night to even the City Series at one apiece.
In the low scoring affair, complete opposite of the regular season opener between the two, Brunswick’s Mac Rauscher dominated inside the circle allowing just one hit, one run and five strikeouts in the win.
Going toe-to-toe with Glynn’s Ava Dunham, both pitchers went the distance. Dunham allowed six hits and three runs to score, all in the fourth inning.
After Glynn Academy took a 1-0 lead into the top of the fourth inning, Brunswick’s bats came to life.
MaryBeth Kelly brought in the first run of the game for Brunswick with a bases loaded walk. Raegan Walczak was hit by a pitch, bringing in the second run of the inning. Makayla Ponsell provided the third and final run of the game for the Lady Pirates with a single on a 1-1 count.
Rauscher’s dominance in the circle not only gave the Lady Pirates their first win in over a month, but it forced a rubber match between the rival schools at Brunswick High at 5 p.m. Thursday.