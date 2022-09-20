BHSsoftball1

Brunswick High’s Mac Rauscher pitches against Glynn Academy Monday night.

 Provided Photo/Courtney Rauscher

Brunswick High (3-13) edged Glynn Academy (7-10) by a 3-1 score Monday night to even the City Series at one apiece.

In the low scoring affair, complete opposite of the regular season opener between the two, Brunswick’s Mac Rauscher dominated inside the circle allowing just one hit, one run and five strikeouts in the win.

