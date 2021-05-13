Brunswick High has the chance to have a special football season, but it needs a helping hand from the community.
The Pirates are accepting donations from the public ahead of its Blue and Gold instrasquad spring game May 20 at the high school’s track.
Funding a football team is no small task. Just a week’s worth of post practice protein, snacks and water can run a couple hundred dollars a week.
But those added calories are also essential for players looking to build muscle and reduce injuries. the National Strength and Conditioning Association recommends football players take in about 50 calories per 2.2 pounds of body weight.
For the typical 200-pound player, that comes out to more than 4,500 calories a day — well short of the fewer than 2,000 calories provided during the average school day.
Brunswick does provide its players with a post-practice meal each day, and some local businesses and families have done their part in feeding the Pirates.
“Cravers Wings and Grill has donated, Subway has donated, we’ve had parents come in and cook,” said Pirates’ assistant head coach Garrett Grady. “Dunkin Donuts right here on Altama, we drop off bins every night, and they fill them up with donuts from the day before. We bring them in and the kids get to use that as well.”
There’s still plenty of room for improvement though.
One way to help the Pirates make up some of the caloric difference is providing monetary or meal donations to the program.
“We encourage everyone that comes out to watch to bring individually packaged goods, whether it be Gatorades, waters, snacks, chips, protein, whatever,” Grady said. “Laundry detergent, we prefer non-scented liquid. Just stuff that helps our program out.”
There was a solid turnout to Brunswick’s spring game last year ahead of a season that saw the program win the City Championship and advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
The Pirates are hoping for an even larger gathering this year. The concession stand will be open, and fans can watch from either the bleachers or chairs set up along the fence.
If interested in assisting the program further, contact Brunswick Pirates Touchdown Club president Abby Ellis or assistant coach Sean Walker IV.