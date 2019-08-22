Brunswick High opens up against Coffee County today as the 2019 season officially gets underway.
The Pirates are looking to bounce back from a 3-7 2018 season while Coffee looks to have another successful season after going 9-4 last year.
Coffee beat Brunswick last season 20-7 during the opening week of the season, and this matchup may not be as close.
Brunswick got some excellent news this week as its starting quarterback Anthony Mountain got approval from his doctors to play. His clearance is a huge deal as the Pirates depended on sophomore quarterback Jeffrey Waye last week during the scrimmage and all of the offseason.
Even though Mountain’s been out all offseason, he’s been there for the team as its leader.
“It’s exciting, and we were hoping that he would have that opportunity to come back with it being his senior year and not having to sit,” coach Sean Pender said. “It felt good for the locker room because he has been, even though he hasn’t been cleared, he has been our team captain and leader, so when you’re going on the field of battle, and you have your general it gives you more confidence.”
Despite only having a few days to get ready for the season, Pender said that he would be the starter and being on the field is the only way he’s going to get prepared for his final year. However, the head coach is still confident in Waye to get the job done in case Mountain needs help.
“He’s clearly the team leader out here on the field, and you need your team leader, and if he’s at the quarterback position, he needs to play,” Pender said. “He deserves that opportunity as he’s been working really hard. I’m confident in Jeffrey Waye to come in if Ant can’t get the job done. He’s going to be a little rusty, he’s going to make mistakes, but I do think he’s very capable of putting us in the right positions to make right plays and I think the team’s going to rally with him. I’m excited about his return.”
While Brunswick gets Mountain back, the Pirates are still quite banged up in crucial areas. The Pirates could return some of these players for today’s matchup, but it isn’t sure yet.
Pender said that this game is going to allow him and his staff to see exactly where this team is and where they need to go.
“Towards the end of the week, we got better,” Pender said. “We’re preparing to play a very good, a top-five team in the state, and we know that. It’s a great measuring stick, and it’ll let your program know where your at playing against a team of that quality that’s well-coached and has good players, it’s going to be great football. I’m excited for that opportunity, and I really want to see where at and truly get a feel of where we’re at and then we can find out where we need to go from there.”
Coffee will come to Brunswick with guns blazing. The Trojans averaged 220.2 yards on the ground last season and only scored under 20 points twice last year. They averaged 25.8 points a game last year. As for the Pirates, they only averaged 14.2 points a game on offense.
So the Pirates will be looking to increase its offense and find a way to slow down Coffee. However, with the number of injuries Brunswick currently has, it may not happen during this game.
Brunswick and Coffee will kick off today at 7:30 p.m. at Glynn County Stadium.