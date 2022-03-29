Finding themselves in a four-run hole, Brunswick High rallied back to tie the game in the sixth inning of a contest against South Effingham on Monday in Guyton.
But the Mustangs (15-4, 5-2) reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the frame to hand the Pirates (8-11, 2-8) a 7-5 loss in Game 1 of the Region 2-6A series.
Riley Morgan got the start for Brunswick and held South Effingham to one earned run over five innings, but the junior was victimized by a couple of errors that extended innings and led to additional runs.
With two outs and a runner on second in the bottom of the second, a routine fly ball was dropped, allowing the batter to reach safely and the first run to cross the plate. The ensuing South Effingham batter drove in the second unearned run of the inning on an RBI single to extend the advantage to 2-0 before Brunswick could escape.
The Mustangs scored two more runs in the fourth, one coming on a sacrifice fly following a hit batter and a bunt, the other via another error that gave South Effingham new life with two outs and two runners on base.
Brunswick finally got on the board in the top of the fifth when, following a walk by Daniel Hoskins, a single by Kyle Lodise and a ground out that advanced both, Chamberlain Dent singled on a hard-hit ground ball back to the pitcher that scored the lead runner.
The Pirates couldn’t capitalize further in the fifth, but trailing 4-1 an inning later, they put together a two-out rally. With Elijah Wellman on base, Tai Gadson drew a walk and Lodise singled to load the bases for Morgan, who worked his own walk to push across a run.
Another run crossed home plate when Dent was hit by a pitch in the ensuing at-bat, before Lodise stole home on a swinging strike to tie the game at 4-4.
But South Effingham answered the two-out rally with one of its own. After two hit batters reached base, one was caught stealing for the second out of the inning, and a pitch later the other came around to score from first on a wild pitch to break the tie.
The at-bat ended in a walk, and the base runner proceeded to steal second, move to third on a wild pitch and score on a passed ball to pad the lead.
Brunswick drew back to within 6-5 on Roland Chance’s RBI double in the top of the seventh but the next three Pirates batters were retired in order.
Game 2 of the series between Brunswick and South Effingham is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bud Couch Field.