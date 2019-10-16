Brunswick High fought hard on its road trip to Canton, but Creekview prevailed and dished two shutouts, 14-0 and 9-0 to the Pirates eliminating and ending their season.
In Game 1, the Pirates got rocked on defense, giving up five runs in the first inning and six runs the second.
Brunswick also had seven errors on one hit. That hit came from Raelyn DePratter when she hit a single in the second inning. However, other than that, the Pirates watched the game slip by them and early.
Creekview scored three more runs in the third inning and gave the Pirates a shot in the fourth to either score or end the game. Well, it was a quick one, two, three for the Grizzles as Brunswick hit a fly out for the first out, grounds out for the second and struck out swinging for the final one.
Starting pitcher for the Pirates, Erica Bentley had a hard time on the mound in Game 1 as she pitched two and two-thirds innings before being replaced by Rachel Eubank.
Bentley threw 74 pitches and gave up nine runs on seven hits. She didn’t record any strikeouts and walked five batters. Eubank pitched the last third of the inning and gave up five runs on four hits while walking one batter as well.
It wasn’t a good day for Brunswick on the mound, but Creekview Game 1 starter freshman Anslie Pettit. She pitched four innings giving up only one hit while retiring five batters.
Creekview managed to get 11 hits on Brunswick’s two pitchers and had five girls record multiple hits.
Game 2 was just as dominant by the Grizzles; however, the Pirates gave a valiant effort.
After the first inning, it was 0-0 as both defenses found ways to avoid any scoring. Brunswick turned a double play to end the inning after Bentley walked two batters.
However, it didn’t take Creekview long as the Grizzles score one run in the second and third innings. Then their bats got hot yet again as they scored three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and put the Pirates away for good with two more runs in the sixth.
Brunswick attempted to come back, but could only manage one hit on Creekview’s tough defense again. The Pirates also had two more errors in Game 2, giving them nine total between the two games.
The one hit came from senior Alyssa Giles, who hit a double in the sixth inning to try and keep Brunswick’s hopes alive. However, it wasn’t quite enough as Creekview’s defense proved too much for the young Brunswick offense.
Starting pitcher for the Grizzles was sophomore Mattie Lathem, who pitched a five-inning shut out, giving up no runs or hits. She struck out three batters and walked two. L.J. Garret relieved her for the final inning, giving up the only hit of the game. She also recorded a strikeout and walk while in the mound.
It was another tough outing for Bentley on the mound as she pitched six innings, giving up nine runs on 12 hits. She recorded one strikeout, walked nine batters, and gave up four home runs in Game 2.
Creekview’s first homer came in the third inning when Emily Wilkie hit a dinger to right field. Then the Grizzlies offense exploded in the fourth inning as they hit two homers. Ari Wright hit a solo shot to center field, making it 3-0.
Brunswick walked Wilkie with one out as Ella Campbell came up to bat. On the 2-0 count, Wilkie steals second. Then Campbell hit a two-run dinger to center field, making it 5-0. Wright hit her second homer in the top of the fifth as she hit a two-run shot to right field making it 7-0.
The Pirates had no answer for Creekview and ended their season against the Grizzles. In coach Nicole Bailey’s first season, Brunswick finished with a 10-14 record and a second-round appearance in the state tournament. The Pirates will lose five seniors but returns six juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen who will look to improve off this year.