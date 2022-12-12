The Brunswick High wrestling team entered the season ranked atop the polls in Class 6A, and they’ve done nothing to dispel those lofty expectations through one month.
The Pirates have already claimed first place at the Westside Augusta Tournament, the Briar Patch Invitational and the Jeff Davis Duals, and this past weekend, the team finished second only to host South Effingham out of 32 teams at the Rebel Invitational in Guyton.
A year ago, Brunswick earned a program-best third-place finish at the state duals, and the Pirates return a deep lineup featuring a number of wrestlers coming off their own individual forays into the state competition.
Clayton Hicks became the first freshman in Glynn County history to place at the state tournament last season, finishing fourth in his weight class. After a 4-0 showing at the Rebel Invitational that saw him pin state runner-up Myles Santiago of Effingham in the finals of the 113 weight class, Hicks is 20-0 on the season.
Junior Anthony Lowe is also off to a 20-0 start coming off a third-place finish at state last season. One of the top upper-weight wrestlers in the state, Lowe went 4-0 in Guyton, and he’s now pinned 19 of 20 opponents without being taken down once this year.
Comari Cone returned to action this past weekend and won the 144-pound division with a 4-1 decision of South Effingham’s Eli Wood in the finals to complete a 5-0 tournament run and improve to 12-1 on the season. Cone has become a leader for Brunswick as a senior a year after scoring the biggest win in Glynn County wrestling history in a pinfall that secured the program’s come-from-behind victory over Creekview in the third-place match of the state duals.
Despite making the transition from football each winter, River Creel has become on of the top heavyweights in the classification, improving his season record to 18-2 following a 4-0 performance this past weekend that saw him pin three opponents.
Following Creel from the gridiron to the mat, Sebastian Hutchinson is 19-1 on the season at 190 pounds after suffering his first loss of the season to Houston County’s Eason Martin in the finals of the Rebel Invitational.
Blake Etheridge also dropped his first match of the year in Guyton, finishing third in his division. But at 22-1 while wrestling at 165 this season, the four-year starter appears poised to improve upon back-to-back fifth-place finishes in the state tournament at 152 pounds.
Freshman Cooper Davis also placed at the Rebel Invitational, finishing fifth in the 106-pound division to bring his season record to 19-4. Sophomore Stunnar Hutchinson is 15-7 after finishing fourth place at 120 pounds this past weekend as he looks to build upon his state-qualifying performance of last season.
Tony Fuel also claimed sixth place at 126 pounds, improving to 13-6 on the campaign.
And even though they didn’t place at the Rebel Invitational, the Pirates also have talented wrestlers on the roster like Kobe Caine (17-6 record in the 120/126-pound weight classes), Bruce Davis (11-9; 138/144), Arick Smith (12-5; 138/144), Tyler Alley (8-9; 144/150) and Zack Kirkland (12-10; 150-157) — not to mention returning state qualifiers Thomas Clay (16-6; 132) and Titus Washington (9-2; 175) — as they look to make a bid for the program’s first state championship in January.