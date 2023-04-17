Taking on a struggling Lakeside team that’s been at the bottom of Region 2-6A play since the start, Brunswick High (16-11, 10-6) took advantage in Game 1 of the doubleheader to cement its name into the upcoming playoffs.
Winning 4-1 over the Panthers, the Pirates were led by Grant Moore’s one-run, complete game performance. Striking out four batters and allowing two walks to Lakeside, the freshman shut down the opposition to allow the bats to find their way midway through the game.
In the bottom of the third, Brunswick scored its first run of the game on an RBI single by Caden Purvis to right field, scoring Ryan Thomas to break the scoreless contest.
Brunswick added three more runs in the fourth by loading the bases with one out as Moore stepped up to the plate. Dealing on the mound, the pitcher added insurance runs for himself as he singled to left for two runs to come in. Leading 3-0, Thomas singled in Brett Hickson from second to put the team up 4-0.
Lakeside stopped Moore from pitching a complete game shutout as a two-out single to right scored the lone run of the game for the Panthers in the first game of the doubleheader.
Looking to complete its second region sweep of the season, the Brunswick High Pirates had an unfortunate event that affect the possibility of the achievement.
Standing in the batters’ box trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth — after Lakeside regained the lead by way of a fielder’s choice — the game was called after the second fire from the Pinova Plant sent smoke over to the Bud Couch Field.
Brunswick will remake a previous contest with Effingham County on Wednesday in Springfield. The Pirates won the first two games of the series (4-1, 2-0).