Brunswick High took advantage of an error to walk off in the first of two Baseball at the Beach games Friday, beating Evans 5-4 at “Bud” Couch Field before falling 8-2 against Redan in the second contest.
Jones Jobe got the win for the Pirates in the first game, striking out three in four scoreless innings of relief.
Evans scored three runs in the top of the first inning, and added another in the third, but Brunswick was undeterred. Kason Buie scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first, and Mitchell Richburg drove in two more on a single in the third.
Nick Goff went 1-for-1 with three walks against Evans, the last to lead off the bottom of the seventh with Brunswick trailing 4-3. Buie followed and walked, and a batter later, Richburg took four balls to load the bases.
Marshall Cox hit a ground ball with the bases juiced, and the shortstop couldn’t hang on, allowing Goff and Buie to score the winning runs.
However, it was the Pirates making the mistakes in the field in the second game. Three Brunswick errors led to five unearned runs for Redan.
Despite taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the Pirates weren’t able to play clean enough in the field to help hold down a potent Raiders lineup.
Richburg went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored against Redan, finishing the day with 3-for-4 with three walks, two RBIs, and a run.
Now 2-3 on the season, Brunswick will play its final Baseball at the Beach game today against Pickens. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Glynn Academy 1
River Ridge 0
Glynn Academy used a 6-4-3 double play to escape a jam in the seventh inning and escape with a 1-0 victory over River Ridge at Baseball at the Beach on Friday at Wainwright Field.
Henry Jameson got the win for the Terrors, and Noah Strand recorded the save.
Five players tallied hits for Glynn Academy, including Kolby Avedisian, who notched the game-winning RBI to cap off his 1-for-3 performance at the plate. Jace O’Neil, Quinn Collier, Jameson, and Strand each also finished 1-for-3.
Shutout on the night, River Ridge threatened in the top of the seventh, but Nate Hannum, Collier, and Brady Davis turned the double play to preserve the win.
Glynn Academy improves to 3-2 on the season, and it will complete its Baseball at the Beach slate today, beginning with a 1 p.m. first pitch against Bremen and concluding the following game against Redan.