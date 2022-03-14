The Brunswick High and Glynn Academy boys track and field teams finished 1-2 respectively at the Swamp Relays this past weekend in Waycross.
The Pirates finished with a score of 162, topping the Terrors’ score of 120.5 to take first at the meet. Southeast Bulloch rounded out the top 3 with 106 points.
Zebulun Jackson won the boys 200-meter dash in 22.88, Nick Gray took first in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.50, and Riyon Rankin leapt 6-feet, 4-inches to win the high jump in the highlights of the BHS boys’ day.
Brunswick also got second-place performances from Jashawn Wilson in the 400-meter dash (53.78), Gray in the 110-meter hurdles (15.33), Devon Cummings in the 300-meter hurdles (42.10), J’shawn Towns in the discus (109-07.00), the 4x400-meter relay (3:46.56) and the 4x800-meter relay (9:33.20).
Zachry Reed (1,600-meter run; 5:23.45), Daniel Zamudio (3,200-meter run; 11:04.37), Cummings (110-meter hurdles; 16.35), and Andrew Maglsk (shot put; 42-06.00) each tallied third-place finishes for Brunswick as well.
The Glynn Academy boys saw Zech Ellis win shot put with a throw of 44-02, and Anthony Kirkesy finished first in the triple jump with a distance of 41.2.5. The Terrors’ 4x400 relay team made up of Chris Neal, Kanum Warren, Dreshawn Stevens and Tyson Rooks also finished first with a time of 3:42.44.
Glynn’s runners-up included Greg Peacock, who ran the 100-meter dash in 11.31, and Cole Albright, who finished the 1,600- meter run in 5:19.60.
Maxwell Wakeland ran 2:25.02 to finish third in the 800-meter run, Rooks cleared 6-02 to take third in the high jump, Ellis earned bronze in discus with a throw of 106-03, and the 4x800-meter relay team of Cam Gazaway, Cedric King, Wakeland, and Albright placed third with a time of 9:35.04.
In the girls’ competition, Brunswick finished in second overall to Ware County by a score of 151-123.5. Glynn Academy placed fifth with 59 points.
Both the Pirates’ 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay teams took first place, the former made up of Rhianna Smith, Shamya Flanders, Akeelah Bryan and Cocoa Ramsey and finishing in 51.16, and the latter consisting of Tamya Elkins, Taylor Hankerson, Sydney Haywood and Flanders and running their winning time in 4:36.51.
Hankerson also took second place in the 800-meter dash in 2:48.11, with Haywood coming in third behind her in 2:48.74. Akeelah Bryan’s jump of 5-feet earned her second in the high jump, Rhianna Smith took third in the long jump with a distance of 14-06, and Emma Kirkland’s time of 14:15.33 was good for third in the 3,200-meter run.
The Glynn girls got first-place points from Carolina Wessel, who ran the 800-meter run in 2:44.92 in addition to finishing second in the 3,200-meter run in 13:38.42. Akirria Mountain also placed second in the 100-meter hurdles for the Terrors in 19.67.
Both teams will return to competition Tuesday when Glynn Academy holds its second meet of the season at the track behind Glynn County Middle School at 3:30 p.m..