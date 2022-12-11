Neither team walked away from The Glass Palace satisfied with the result of the crosstown clash between Brunswick High and Glynn Academy on Friday.
The Lady Pirates pounded the Lady Terrors 76-32 in a contest with a shortened fourth quarter, but with championship aspirations on the season, Brunswick was not content with its play in the matchup against an inexperienced Glynn Academy.
“At the end of the day, don’t take it the wrong way, I’m happy for them because it was a region win, and yes we did win by a lot, but we’re still trying to perfect our craft,” said Pirates girls head coach Maria Mangram. “For us, we still did a lot of things that were not correct. Because we’re perfectionists, we want to do it the right way.
“Hat’s off to Glynn; they played hard. For us, we knew coming in that we were kind of the better team, but we still wanted to do what was correct. But we still turned the ball over — tonight we had way too many turnovers — so I was not pleased with that.”
Shané Jackson scored a game-high 18 points for Brunswick, and Shamya Flanders chipped in 17 more as the pair of bigs dominated the paint against a Glynn team comprised almost entirely of underclassmen.
There was little intrigue in the contest as the Pirates scored the first 23 points of the contest. The Terrors one and only point in the first quarter came on a technical free throw by Sophie Speirs with 2:33 remaining in the period.
“At that point we had our starters in, and we were working on our press,” Mangram said. “That’s kind of our bread and butter, so we wanted to try to fine-tune that and work at it tonight because, again, we knew their ball handlers weren’t that strong.
“So we just knew we would be able to steal it, but our problem is, we’ll steal it, but we’ll give it right back. We talked about it leading up into the game that we want to be able to steal it and lay it up, and so we were able to do that. I was pleased with that.”
Brunswick’s full-court pressure ignited a run that put the game away barely as it had gotten started. Flanders, the reigning Region 2-6A Player of the Year, scored nine points in the first quarter, often scoring off Glynn turnovers in the backcourt.
Meanwhile, Glynn Academy racked up eight fouls in the period as it attempted to slow Brunswick’s parade to the basket, resulting in 11 free throws.
But the Pirates only made five of their first-quarter attempts and finished 8-of-15 from the charity stripe in the contest. The Terrors were 8-of-16 from the free throw line, but the team went 4-of-4 in a second quarter that saw the program show signs of life.
After Sophie Speirs went down in a collision near the basket, Amauria Douglas stepped up and sank both free throws, and on the next possession, she rattled home a jumper from just inside the 3-point arc for Glynn Academy’s first field goal of the contest with just over six minutes until halftime.
The Terrors scored 12 points in the period and kept the Pirates to 18 by forcing some turnovers of their own, much to Mangram’s chagrin.
“We tried to mix them in kind of sort of so it wouldn’t just be the starters, but it was kind of hard to watch,” Mangram said with a sigh. “I probably should have called a few more timeouts just to (settle the team).”
Brunswick still led 43-13 at the break, and another flurry from the team’s starting unit in the third quarter pushed the advantage to 66-21 entering the fourth.
Yet again, with the starters on the bench, the Pirates struggled with execution, allowing the Terrors to win the final period 11-10 to carry some momentum into a rematch against Richmond Hill on Tuesday at The Glass Palace.
Though the Pirates will take a region win any way they can get one, the team knows it must be better, especially in hostile environments, if they are to accomplish their goals this season.
“That’s one of the things we talked about coming in — we knew it would be loud,” Mangram said. “Terror fans are still Terror fans. They’re going to cheer, they’re going to be loud. Of course they’re going to try to encourage their team. Everybody knows Glynn’s team is young.
“For us, we knew that coming in, but because they were young, we shouldn’t have had as many turnovers as we had. We missed a lot of rebounds, a lot of where we’re just standing and watching instead of taking over where we should have taken over once we took the starters out.”
Brunswick will get another test Tuesday when it travels to Lowndes seeking revenge for a loss 11 days prior.