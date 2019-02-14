As the end of a roller coaster of a season draws near, the Brunswick girls are hoping to ascend once again when they open the postseason on the road against Grovetown.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Grovetown (19-7, 9-1) appeared set to secure the No. 1 seed in Region 3-6A last week, having won its last seven games in a row by an average of more than 11 points per contest entering into the region tournament’s title game. A one-point loss in the championship game dropped the Warriors to No. 2 and set up a contest against the Pirates.
Brunswick has had trouble playing its best basketball consistently, but the team is confident in its ability to win any given game.
“Every day in practice we’ve had a good, productive practice where everybody kind of understands what they have to do and what they’re going to need to do in order for us to get a win,” said Pirates head coach Maria Mangram.
Aside from Makaila Brown, who has been Brunswick’s most consistent player as a solid defender and a scoring threat from midrange, a number of Pirates have taken turns asserting themselves on the court throughout the season.
Guard Jaliyah Howard has come on strong late in the season, and forward Keya Daniels is a long, high-energy defender that can get in passing lanes and cause havoc for opposing ball handlers. Nyree Moody can be the most impactful player on the court for spurts as a big rolling to the basket and defending the paint on defense.
Brunswick will need to get contributions from up and down its rotation if it’s to pull off the upset over a Grovetown team that’s strength relies in its depth. The Warriors’ top six players average between 5-11 points per game.
Freshman guard D’Mya Griffin is the team’s leading scorer at just under 11 points and seven rebounds per game. Another freshman, forward Keona Curtis pulls down 10 rebounds per contest in addition to 9.8 points.
“They have a couple good players on their team that we’re going to have to contain,” Mangram said. “So we’re going to try to be as big as we can be, and try to guard the paint like we’ve been doing.
“We’ve had quite a few games where we’ve played outstanding defense, hoping (today) will be one of those days.”
Brunswick hasn’t been markedly better at the friendly confines of home, where its 6-5 on the year, compared to its 5-5 record on the road,. The Pirates have won three of its last four away from Brunswick Square Garden, but it could be difficult to drum up fan support for a game 200 miles away when the boys team host a playoff game the same evening.
“It’s unfortunate us and the boys are playing on the same day, but that’s the bed that we kind of made for ourselves,” Mangram said. “We just have to take care of our own business now that we’re in the playoffs so we can live to fight another day.”