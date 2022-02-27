The Brunswick girls varsity soccer team traveled to undefeated Southeast Bulloch on Tuesday, losing a hard fought game 4-2.
Senior Emma Counts had a goal and an assist. Madelyn Hanks had the other goal and Shiloh Ferguson added the assist.
After the tough loss to Southeast Bulloch, the Lady Pirates continued their road tests with a matchup against Bradwell Institute.
The team picked up their second region win with an emotional performance that went to penalty kicks.
Bradwell took a 1-0 lead into halftime and maintained that lead despite the Lady Pirates getting multiple chances on goal.
With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Emma Counts would put a through ball in and Lourdes Royal ran into it, took a touch pass the charging goalie, and calmly tapped it in for the tying goal.
Less than two minutes later, Counts would put an inch perfect cross to the back post, where Madelyn Hanks was waiting to head it into the far corner for a beautiful goal.
After a call that went against Brunswick with less than two minutes left, Bradwell would tie it on a free kick.
In overtime, no one could finish chances on either side, resulting in penalties.
Counts would drill the first penalty, and after freshman goalkeeper Georgia Lawless stopped Bradwell’s first attempt, freshman Hanks put hers out of reach for a 2-0 lead.
Lawless would go on to save the next two and Shiloh Ferguson finished the contest by hitting the back of the net for a 3-0 penalty shootout win
Brunswick High moves to 2-1 in the region, with its next game on the road against Effingham County Tuesday.