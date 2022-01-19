On paper, the Brunswick High girls have the clear advantage over crosstown rival Glynn Academy going into the City Championship game Friday at the Glass Palace.
The Pirates have yet to be beaten through 16 games, including six Region 2-6A matchups, while outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 30 points per contest. The Terrors are 9-9 overall, and at 4-3 in region play, battling for the third seed ahead of tournament play.
But games aren’t played on paper, especially when it comes to rivalries. Brunswick fully expects to receive the best punch that Glynn Academy can throw.
“There’s something about the rivalry, you can just never put a grasp on it, which is crazy,” said Pirates girls head coach Maria Mangram. “It’s definitely an important region game for us. I can see on both sides — they’re going to be playing really hard because they want to be the ones to beat us and keep us from being undefeated, so we are obviously going to be playing really hard because we don’t want to lose to them.
“I can see where, on both sides, it’s going to be a really good game.”
Brunswick is off to its best start since it won its first 28 games in the 2014-15 season. Thirteen of the Pirates’ wins have been by at least 20 points, including their last six. The only two games BHS has played with a single-digit difference came in tournament play over Christmas break.
However, the next closest contest was in the first meeting against Glynn — a 13-point victory at Brunswick Square Garden on Dec. 10. The Pirates’ egalitarian attack divulged into a three-person show with Sharkardia Cowart, Shania Jones and Shamya Flanders combining for 51 of the team’s 64 points.
The Terrors also got a bulk of their scoring from a trio in Akirria Mountain, Paris Smith and Alindria Dudley, who tallied 39 of Glynn’s 51 points.
Following the loss to Brunswick, and another to Coffee the next day, Glynn fell to 1-7 on the season, but a switched has been flipped across town. Glynn Academy has won eight of its last 10 games, the two losses coming by a combined eight points.
“They definitely are a different team than from when we played them the first time,” Mangram said. “I saw them doing a lot of different things and different schemes from what they did to us when we played them the first time. That game was so early, it’s kind of hard to judge.
“But from a coach’s perspective, I tell the players, ‘They’re in the way. They’re in the way of our ultimate goal,’ so we have to take each game, whether it’s Glynn or whether it’s Jasper, they’re in the way. So we’re definitely going to come out swinging.”
Brunswick will also look different than it did in the last meeting, which saw the Pirates play without defensive anchor Shané Jackson, who averages 7.9 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5 center should pose matchup problems for Glynn, whose tallest rotation player is the 5-11 Smith.
Thus far in the season, Brunswick has been at its best when it is making its opponent uncomfortable on the offensive end with its 2-3 zone and occasional full-court pressure, allowing the team to get out and score easy baskets in transition. The Pirates could have similar success pressuring the Terrors’ ball handlers.
But how well each team and coach knows one another makes each matchup into a high-stakes chess game. Mangram and Brunswick are 6-5 against Glynn Academy since the Terrors hired girls head coach Sharnesha Smith ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
“I can remember a few years back, we were known as a team to press, press, press, press, and when we played them that particular game, we did not press them right out the gate, and that’s what they were looking for,” Mangram said. “And then third quarter, we jumped on it and we kind of caught them off guard, and we ended up winning that game.
“Honestly, I need to get the flow of the game. Sometimes I say, ‘OK, we’re going to start off pressing,’ but we’ve just got to see how they’re going to play. Honestly, my starters that have been starter really aren’t our pressing group, it’s the girls that come off the bench. It just kind of depends. But we’re definitely looking forward to it.”